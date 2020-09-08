Hanover committee recommends Lee-Davis, Stonewall Jackson schools be renamed Twin Rivers and Mechanicsville

Following a years-long debate, a group of Hanover County students, parents and community members released recommendations Tuesday for new names for two schools previously named for Confederate leaders.
The Hanover County Public Schools' School Renaming Committee recommended former Lee-Davis High School be switched to Twin Rivers High School and former Stonewall Jackson Middle School be renamed Mechanicsville Middle School.
In a news release, HCPS said the committee decided on Twin Rivers as a tribute to the Pamunkey and Chickahominy rivers. The release said the committee cited the name's uniqueness to the school division.
Mechanicsville was chosen for the middle school in reference to the geographic location, the release said.
Both names abide by the division's rule of not naming buildings after a person who was either dead or alive and "lists geographic location, environmental features, and historical considerations as factors for consideration."
The release said the names will be considered at the upcoming School Board meeting on Sept. 16. Schools will decide their mascots this upcoming school year.
The names of both Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School were removed from the buildings within 48 hours of a 6-1 vote at a school board meeting held Aug. 11. They were put back temporarily when some community members and local government officials were upset with the promptness of the removal.
Recommendations for a new name and a decision about which finalists would move forward were taken through a series of surveys open to the community, faculty, students and their families. The release states HCPS received more than 3,000 nominations before deciding finalists.
The finalists for the new name of the middle school were Creek Run, Willow Branch and Mechanicsville. For the high school, finalists were Clearview, Mechanicsville and Twin Rivers.
The Hanover School Board voted 4-3 to change the names in July, but the change has been in the works for a bit.
The name changes follow a recent push to remove Confederate namesakes from buildings and take down monuments. The push to rename Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson was recently reignited by the protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd and other Black people by police.
In 2018, the School Board voted 5-2 to keep the names. Shortly thereafter, the Hanover NAACP challenged the decision through a lawsuit, saying the names of the schools challenged the Constitutional rights of Black students.
It was dismissed by a federal judge in May due to a two-year statute of limitations on the names, which were put in place over 50 years ago.
The possibility of changes were met with both praise and distaste by some members of the community. While some said the names were a reminder of slavery, others said removing them would erase history and invoke division.
Lee-Davis High School opened in 1959 after Battlefield Park High School and Washington-Henry High School merged and, at the time, was segregated. Stonewall Jackson Middle was named after the school had already integrated.
The cost of the renamings hovers around $500,000, the school division said. Costs include new uniforms for sports teams, new spiritwear and new signs.