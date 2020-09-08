Hanover committee recommends Lee-Davis, Stonewall Jackson schools be renamed Twin Rivers and Mechanicsville

The names of both Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School were removed from the buildings within 48 hours of a 6-1 vote at a school board meeting held Aug. 11. They were put back temporarily when some community members and local government officials were upset with the promptness of the removal.

Recommendations for a new name and a decision about which finalists would move forward were taken through a series of surveys open to the community, faculty, students and their families. The release states HCPS received more than 3,000 nominations before deciding finalists.

The finalists for the new name of the middle school were Creek Run, Willow Branch and Mechanicsville. For the high school, finalists were Clearview, Mechanicsville and Twin Rivers.