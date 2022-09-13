Hanover community remains concerned about transgender policy

Del. John McGuire (R-Goochland) rented out a facility in Hanover County to screen the right-wing film “What is a Woman” on Tuesday evening. But the nonprofit that runs the facility canceled the screening, and McGuire blamed “cancel culture.”

He instead attended a meeting of the Hanover County School Board, which has been embroiled in controversy over transgender issues for nearly a year.

McGuire, who is running for the state Senate next year in a newly configured conservative district that includes part of Hanover County and nine other largely rural counties, said cancel culture has deeply infiltrated the Hanover school division.

“I think this woke culture is alive and well in Hanover County and across the commonwealth,” McGuire said in an interview. “We have to have diversity of thought. If you and I had a conversation and we were so worried about what we’re gonna say, stepping on eggshells, we’d never develop any new ideas.”

At its meeting last month, the Hanover County School Board voted 5-2 to pass a controversial policy that requires transgender students to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to the schools’ facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.

McGuire said he thinks that the policy is a step in the right direction, but he believes that it should go further and should require students to use the bathrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

On Tuesday afternoon, McGuire encouraged his supporters through a newsletter to attend the meeting. He did not speak at public comment, instead speaking with residents.

The documentary “What is a Woman,” which was scheduled to screen at the Montpelier Center for Arts and Education on Tuesday evening, is a documentary from The Daily Wire that criticizes the transgender rights movement.

At Tuesday evening’s meeting, several Hanover residents who spoke at public comment addressed transgender issues, although the board voted to approve a new policy last month.

While the public comment portion of school board meetings over the past few months has been filled by residents and parents on both sides of the issue, Tuesday’s meeting was largely filled by “hardworking people with conservative values,” as one resident described the group. Residents thanked the board for voting for the policy and not being “tricked.”

While the policy was approved Aug. 30, Chickahominy District representative Bob Hundley said he wants to work with interest groups going forward to make the policy better.