Hanover County offering vaccinations to its middle and high school students beginning Tuesday

With Wednesday's approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up, Hanover County school and health officials are partnering to provide vaccine clinics at the county's four middle schools for current middle and high school students, as well as some opportunities for adults accompanying their children and teens.

The school division alerted parents Thursday morning that the clinics are scheduled as follows:

Chickahominy and Liberty middle schools on Tuesday, May 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.; Bell Creek and Oak Knoll middle schools on Monday, May 24 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m.

Clinics held during school hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. are for middle school students only and not open to the general public. The after-hours clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. is for middle and high school students, as well as anyone - even adults - accompanying the children and teens who wants their first dose.

Middle school students must be 12 or older and return a completed permission form to get vaccinated. Those who come after school must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or someone 18 years old or older and have a completed parental permission form.