Hanover County School Board chooses Bell Creek, Mechanicsville as new names for Stonewall Jackson Middle, Lee-Davis High

The Hanover County School Board officially voted to change the names of two schools with Confederate namesakes at its meeting Tuesday evening.
Former Stonewall Jackson Middle School will become Bell Creek. Former Lee-Davis High School will become Mechanicsville.
Mechanicsville passed unanimously. Bell Creek passed with a 6-1 vote.
The new names are a victory for the area's Black and brown communities. Robert Barnette, president of Hanover NAACP, called it a "new day" for African Americans and people of color in Hanover.
Barnette said the incoming monikers set a new atmosphere for the schools where students of color won't have to be reminded of Confederate history as they come and go from the building.
He also hoped the name changes start a discussion on equity within the school system and they can shift discussion to suspension, closing the achievement gap and hiring more faculty of color.
Though both names passed, the changes were still met with opposition.
Hanover residents Andrew Morehead and Allen Glass, who also spoke during the meeting on Sept. 16, said the lack of listening to the majority when it came to keeping the names indicated an absence of democracy.
"We have heard that there is an overwhelming trend, specifically with the school board, to not receive adequate public comment, and that is what is going on," Morehead said Tuesday. "The majority of resident of Hanover County do not want Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson's name changed."
For years, the name change wasn't slated to happen due to reluctance on part of the school board and community.
A poll released by the school board in 2018 in which more than 13,000 Hanover County residents responded revealed a little over 3 in 4 wanted to keep the names.
The school board stood with them. It eventually voted 5-2 to keep the names in April 2018. Shortly thereafter, Hanover NAACP filed a lawsuit that said the names of the schools infringed on the Constitutional rights of the schools' Black students. The suit was dismissed earlier this summer, right before George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.
The process of getting to the final two names was fraught with disagreement. Picking names that worked for everyone – especially for the high school – proved challenging.
A renaming committee was selected to help rename the two schools this summer, and after three rounds of community polling, the final two names submitted to the board – Twin Rivers for the high school and Mechanicsville for the middle school – weren't satisfactory.
Several community members expressed concerns at that time with the renaming process and names chosen. It even caused a stir for board members.
During a presentation on how the new names were chosen at the Sept. 16 meeting, board member Norman Sulser filed a motion to change the name of the high school to Mechanicsville and decide a name for the middle school later.
In ensuing discussion, board chairman John F. Axselle III said Twin Rivers was off the table.
Survey results revealed that in the first round of polling where names were suggested by the community, Twin Rivers was mentioned a mere three times. Names with some mention of Mechanicsville for both the middle and high school reigned most popular with 1,148 mentions out of nearly 2,700 responses.
In the last two pools, Mechanicsville received the most votes among the options listed.
Bell Creek was mentioned 117 times as a possible name for both the middle and high school in the first community poll and wasn't an option in the final two rounds of voting.
After a planning retreat held Sept. 25, the school board announced they'd come up with names themselves. Axselle said the final say in the names resided with the board.
The renamings come with a $495,000 price tag to cover costs like building upgrades. The final cost depends on what colors and mascots are decided upon within the schools.
