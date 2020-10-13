Hanover County School Board chooses Bell Creek, Mechanicsville as new names for Stonewall Jackson Middle, Lee-Davis High

The Hanover County School Board officially voted to change the names of two schools with Confederate namesakes at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Former Stonewall Jackson Middle School will become Bell Creek. Former Lee-Davis High School will become Mechanicsville.

Mechanicsville passed unanimously. Bell Creek passed with a 6-1 vote.

The new names are a victory for the area's Black and brown communities. Robert Barnette, president of Hanover NAACP, called it a "new day" for African Americans and people of color in Hanover.

Barnette said the incoming monikers set a new atmosphere for the schools where students of color won't have to be reminded of Confederate history as they come and go from the building.

He also hoped the name changes start a discussion on equity within the school system and they can shift discussion to suspension, closing the achievement gap and hiring more faculty of color.

Though both names passed, the changes were still met with opposition.

Hanover residents Andrew Morehead and Allen Glass, who also spoke during the meeting on Sept. 16, said the lack of listening to the majority when it came to keeping the names indicated an absence of democracy.