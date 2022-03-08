Hanover County School Board invites outside review of transgender policies, adopts equity proclamation

The Hanover County School Board agreed Tuesday night to allow a Christian conservative legal advocacy organization that some call a “hate group” to look at the board’s “equal educational opportunities” policy — the policy at the heart of the board’s contentious actions regarding transgender students that prompted a lawsuit filed against it last December.

The board voted 4-3 to “engage” Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom “for legal review of Policy 7-1.2 at no cost to HCPS.” Board chair Ola J. Hawkins, Vice chair Bob Hundley and board member Sterling Daniel opposed the motion, with Daniel stating publicly that he didn’t feel this review was needed because the board has “sufficient guidance on legal issues” from school board attorney Lisa Seward.

Hanover’s school board was sued in December 2021 by the ACLU of Virginia on behalf of the parents of five transgender students. The suit, which is ongoing, says the board violated state law by not adopting policy revisions in November that would expressly allow transgender children to use school bathrooms and facilities that align with their gender identity.

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 requiring all of Virginia’s 132 school divisions to adopt policies regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students.

It directed the Virginia Department of Education to first create model guidelines, and school divisions could then adopt those policies or create their own, provided that school divisions’ policies were “consistent with but may be more comprehensive” than VDOE’s model policies.

The policies were supposed to be in place by the start of the 2021-22 school year.

It’s unclear what the next steps are, or how the ADF will work with Hanover.

Hanover’s board agenda was released publicly last Thursday afternoon. Last Friday, an ADF spokesperson declined to comment by email when asked how the organization came to offer its services to Hanover or which party — the school board or the organization — initiated the contact.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Equality Virginia, a nonprofit justice and advocacy group for the LGBTQ+ community, issued a call to action against Hanover’s involvement with ADF, calling the organization a “nationally recognized hate group” whose messaging attempts to ostracize LGBTQ individuals.

Equality Virginia noted that two legislative bills that would have removed the requirement for school divisions to adopt transgender polices died in this year’s General Assembly.

“Therefore, the mandate to adopt sufficient policies is still in effect,” the statement said, adding that such policies should be adopted “without the input of hate groups like ADF.”

In a separate action — but perhaps a related one, according to some members of the public — the board unanimously adopted a proclamation declaring March to be Virginia School Boards Association’s Equity in Education Month in the county’s schools, acknowledging that “educational equity, best practices and programming be discussed in Virginia’s schools, communities and classrooms during that time.”

The proclamation follows one created by the Virginia School Boards Association earlier this month but differs slightly to offer a more-tailored message for Hanover’s school community.

It states that with nearly one-fourth of Hanover’s students identified as economically disadvantaged — defined as students who are eligible for free/reduced lunch, Medicaid and other factors — the board recognizes that a student’s home environment, disability and educational, physical and emotional challenges can impact educational opportunities, and that those challenges should be discussed as a school community.

It also states that deficiencies in resources, “which may include educational settings, supplies, technology within the county and age of the building facility” may impede student learning.

An equity report provided to the board in May 2021 — prompted by a 2020 board policy to do so — provided a glimpse of Hanover’s school division in five areas: equitable opportunities, student achievement, discipline outcomes, human resources and resource allocation.

That report, which included data about the 2020-21 school year, showed that of Hanover’s 16,519 students last year, the majority were white — 76.7% — while 9.5% were Black and 6.2% were Hispanic. More than 86% of the teachers were white, and most lived in Hanover.

White students — and girls — were over-represented in advanced studies programs, such as IB and AP. Girls were under-represented in short-term suspensions, with white students comprising 64.5% of those who received the disciplinary action. Black students made up 20.9% of suspensions — twice the rate as their population in the school system.

During public comment time earlier in the meeting Tuesday night, before votes on either action, a few people spoke out publicly both for and against both.

Rebecca Highfield said she was appalled to hear that the board “would consider accepting free legal counsel from a hate group,” an action that leaves the board indebted to the ADF agenda.

“This group is not offering a service out of the kindness of their hearts,” she said. “They do not value the safety and well-being of students — they have an agenda to cause harm.”

Hanover NAACP President Pat Jordan, speaking about both agenda items, said the board “continues to embrace right-wing politics while acting as if it supports everyone.”

Within the proclamation are “good words,” Jordan said, “but where’s the action behind the words to show actual support of everyone.”

Kimberly Thurston also spoke on both actions, saying she was pleased that ADF would be reviewing the board’s policies. She also encouraged the board to wait on voting on the proclamation. She said equity recognizes that each individual experiences different circumstances and access to resources, and for that reason, “equal outcomes are never achievable,” she said, adding that trying to do so would mean the board has to “lower the standards that we hold high here in Hanover in order to be more equitable.”

“We sit here wasting time debating the ideological meaning behind equity,” she said, with a proclamation “that will not do one positive thing for any student in this school division.”