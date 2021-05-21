Hanover graduation ceremonies are moving inside

The bugs can stay outside.

Hanover County Public Schools announced Friday afternoon that all four high school graduation ceremonies will now be held indoors at Meadow Event Park's Farm Bureau Building - that's a change from last month's announcement, in which the ceremonies were going to be held outside at Meadow Event Park.

Mechanicsville and Hanover will graduate on Friday, June 18, at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively. Patrick Henry and Atlee will be Saturday, June 19, also at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to lift COVID-19 safety protocols by the end of May, including capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, along with decreasing COVID-19 cases, prompted school officials to rethink their plans, according to the school division's announcement.

Each graduate can have up to four guests, and each group of four guests will be seated together in pods. Graduates will sit together, three feet apart.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not have wear masks. Non-vaccinated individuals are being asked to wear them.

"We are greatly looking forward to celebrating our seniors in just a few short weeks," said Hanover School Superintendent Michael Gill, "and this updated plan draws us one step closer to the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel."