Few have regularly shown great interest in decisions made by the Pamunkey Regional Library Board. But two recent appointments to the board that governs libraries 10 libraries in central Virginia has made it a flashpoint around censorship and book banning.

On one side of the debate are residents and parents worried that the public library system is allowing children to have an abundance of access to sexual content that is too mature for their age level.

On the other side are advocates concerned that parental rights are encroaching on freedom of speech, and that while parents should determine what is appropriate for their children, their choices cannot be a substitute for the public.

The recent appointments Hanover residents Christie Schumacher and Bob Johnson has been seen as a turn toward the ideals of the parent’s rights movement, with fears that censorship could soon follow.

The Pamunkey Regional Library Board of Trustees is made up of 10 members from the counties of Hanover, Goochland, King and Queen, and King William. Local governments make appointments to the board. Hanover has a total of four positions on the board.

Schumacher specifically has become a vocal critic of the library board over the past year. She’s spoken out at trustees meetings and gave a presentation to the Hanover Republican Committee detailing her protests against the board. Both hers and Johnson’s appointments were publicly endorsed by the Hanover Republican Committee.

Hanover’s $3.7 million in funding to the Pamunkey Regional Library Board represents 72% of its overall funding, but the county has only 40% of its voting power. Schumacher, the Hanover Republican Committee and several public speakers advocated for the county to increase its voting power.

Board Chairman W. Canova Peterson said in a statement at the June 28 Board of Supervisors meeting that he did not believe the Pamunkey Regional Library system would be “banning” books or that there was an effort to dismantle that library board.

“No one in their right mind would want to do away with such success and growth. ... It is time for it to be reviewed and updated to reflect current operations,” Peterson said of the 81-year-old library system, which first signed its agreements for services and facilities in 2000.

Supervisors ultimately directed County Administrator John Budesky to review that contract with a focus on the amount of funding compared to the number of seats.

A number of people spoke for, and against, changes to the regional library board at the Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting when Schumacher and Johnson were approved.

James Sanderson, who identified himself as a lifelong library employee, said the library’s current leadership has done a good job of balancing the needs of a community with different viewpoints.

“To provide free and fair access to information requires that they be independent of control or undue influence by any partisan organization and perhaps especially any political party,” Sanderson said. “Public libraries do not advocate for or discriminate against any political, religious or other viewpoint. The exception is that libraries do advocate for democracy with a small d.”

Schumacher’s opposition

Another Hanover resident, Tara Swinford, said she was speaking in favor of the libraries operating as they are.

“Children should have access to the books that they need to grow up to become who they are. ... There are a lot of us, and we all think about things differently," Swinford said. "I don’t think any librarian here is trying to corrupt people’s moral upbringing by providing them with a book or providing them with the opportunity to read a book.”

One of the speakers in favor of the parents’ rights movement was Jack Dyer, chair for the Hanover Republican Committee.

He called it “disingenuous rhetoric and nonsense” that the push to change the Pamunkey library board had anything to do with banning books, but that the push was instead focused on fettering access to violent and sexually explicit content in “unrestricted open areas of our public libraries.”

“We find ourselves in a time where our society has become inflicted with an out of control, boundless, woke insanity. We cannot placate this destructive agenda of confusion, chaos and division any longer,” Dyer said. “Good common sense, decency and moral compass must be restored.”

Ashland District Supervisor Faye Prichard voted in favor of Schumacher's appointment, but against the appointment of Johnson.

“The reality is that sometimes very important books with very important stories have difficult sexual explicit material in them and they require guidance by adults. None of us here argues that,” Prichard said. “But what is appropriate for my child may not be appropriate for your child, and what is appropriate for your child may not be appropriate for mine. It is common sense that we should all pay attention to what our children are doing. It is not common sense that you should pay attention to what my children are doing.”

Schumacher’s disagreements with the board were ignited by a display at the Atlee Branch Library during Banned Books Week in September 2022.

The display said to be in the “young adult” section showed at least 20 books that have been the subject of challenges around the country. They were marked with red X’s labeling them in categories like “sex/nudity,” “anti-police” and “LGBTQ+.” Information sheets at the center of the exhibit explained more about why those books were banned.

According to emails obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Schumacher raised concerns with the library board’s director in September 2022 and has continued correspondence with the board and its trustees.

Schumacher complained to Tom Shepley, the Pamunkey Regional Library director, saying the display was ineffective at educating children about banned books.

“In my opinion, this display didn't do much to educate children on censorship or banned books,” Schumacher wrote. “What it did do, is confront children with material that they would not have necessarily picked up on their own from the shelves of the library.”

Responding to Schumacher’s concerns about the display, Shepley wrote that parents have the “right and responsibility to restrict access of their children — and only their children” to library resources.

“This display for Banned Books Week is promoting our first amendment rights to free speech by explaining efforts — like censoring and banning materials — that infringe on this right,” Shepley wrote to Schumacher after she requested the display be removed. “Censorship is not just the removal of books and materials, but also any attempt to limit or restrict that access.”

Shumacher later made several suggestions for a more “family friendly” approach to choosing library displays was the suggestion that a banned books display should be put in the adult section, away from children.

In many of her letters, Schumacher has said that she is not in favor of censoring or banning books, but rather placing materials with sexual content into the adult sections.

What books were part of the Atlee display

Over 20 books were featured as part of that display at the Atlee Branch Library. Books had other labels for such topics as “drinking,” “socialist,” “religious viewpoint” and “anti-family,” “violence,” “profanity” and “gross out humor.”

“Lush” by Natasha Friend was one of the books labeled for sex and nudity. The realistic fiction follows a teenage girl named Sam who has a father struggling with alcoholism. The book features frequent scenes of alcohol abuse, as well as scenes of sexual assault involving the fictitious 13-year-old character.

Another featured book titled “Melissa” centers around a transgender fourth-grader named Melissa, who is known as George, a boy, by the rest of the characters. The plot follows Melissa’s journey with coming into her gender identity, and wanting to play a female character in the school play.

Some of the other books were such titles as “Me and Early and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews; “The Fault in our Stars,” by John Green; “Vampire Academy,” by Richelle Mead; and “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas.

Labeling system

Schumacher also questioned the American Library Association, which organized the Atlee display, through its Office for Intellectual Freedom. The Pamunkey Regional Library system also recognizes a number of statements that align with the ALA, like its opposition to a labeling system. The ALA says labels can be prejudicial and hinder material access to certain groups.

A March 7 letter from Schumacher to the library board describes the ALA as a “left-leaning, breeding ground for pushing all kinds of radical viewpoints and ideas in our society and on future generations.”

She asked that the board not endorse anything from the ALA, saying she worried about sexually explicit content ending up in kids sections or the hosting of “drag queen story hour” at libraries.

Debates over libraries are not unique to Hanover County — or Virginia.

The ALA reported in March that demands to censor library books and resources doubled nationwide between 2021 and 2022. A record 2,571 unique titles were targeted with a vast majority written by or about members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of color, the ALA said.

Of the reported book challenges, 58% targeted school libraries and 41% were in public libraries.

Hanover’s debate in the public libraries follows a controversial process in the county’s schools, where the School Board voted to remove 19 books from the shelves of its school libraries. Those books were removed immediately after the board gave itself the authority to remove books at-will with a majority vote, taking the control from the school system.

