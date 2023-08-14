The Hanover County School Board has directed librarians to start reviewing school books for removal using a website-based tool affiliated with a “parents’ rights” advocacy group, but it is a guide that experts claim is not a professionally recognized resource for librarians.

More than 100 books could be on the chopping block as the board seeks to eliminate books that some parental groups say contain sexual content that the board says is unsuitable for students. Opponents of recent changes to rules for libraries have said the School Board is engaging in censorship while ridding schools of important books teaching real-world lessons to students.

Last week’s move to start reviewing library books comes two months after the School Board first removed a clutch of 19 books. It amended a policy over its school libraries in June, giving the board authority to remove any book by a majority vote. The board has a further list of more than 100 books that are now up for review.

Books on that list are accompanied by notes as to why the book might be unfit for students. About a fourth of those books are noted to have LGBTQ-related themes as a rationale. Other rationales include such themes as alcohol use, assault, self-harm and profanity.

A schools spokesperson said book reviews are currently happening at the high school and middle school levels, and that no specific titles are being reviewed at the elementary level.

According to documents given to Hanover educators obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week, librarians are being separated into groups to begin reviewing library books and give reviews.

Those documents defined “sexually explicit content” as “visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as nudity ... sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, also defined (as) coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.” That definition is based on Virginia Code section 22.1-16.8.

Documents also state that educators are expected to use BookLooks, a tool associated with advocacy group Moms for Liberty, as the first authority when gauging a book’s suitability. BookLooks was first approved as a new “professional selection source” at the School Board’s meeting only last Tuesday.

It had been common practice that librarians use professional selection sources as authoritative guides over a book’s content because they offer extensive reviews and cut out the need for librarians to read thousands upon thousands of pages to make decisions.

School Board Chair Bob May said at Tuesday’s meeting that BookLooks would be used to vet books that are already in the school system. Nine other selection sources the schools were already using — widely considered to be industry standard — would be used primarily in the acquisition of new books, May said.

BookLooks was spearheaded by a member of Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a group that has led efforts to remove school books nationwide. The group has pushed back against school curricula that include topics related to LGBTQ rights, race and ethnicity and critical race theory.

Experts say BookLooks is not a professionally recognized source for considering a book’s content, and that it often takes information out of context, resulting in a lot of sexual content being incorrectly labeled as pornographic or obscene.

On its website, BookLooks.org, under the heading of “Who We Are,” says: “We are concerned parents who have been frustrated by the lack of resource material for content-based information regarding books accessible to children and young adults. We make no money and seek no recognition in our efforts. We believe sunlight is the best disinfectant and parents should have the information at their disposal to make informed decisions about the content their children consume.”

Still, critics opposed the board’s latest move.

In an email sent to School Board members and to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Hanover parent and former HCPS educator Carrie Lindley said she was “appalled” by the “forced book deselection” in HCPS libraries.

Lindley’s email continued on to accuse the board of banning hundreds of books in secret by forcing “librarians to act against their professional ethics under threat of insubordination.”

May responded to her email saying that the administration is fulfilling the will of the board through its approved policy, and that school employees were following the outlined “deselection process.”

“As a School Board, we set policy for our school division and division administration is tasked with implementing the policies, which, again, is happening in this matter,” May wrote.

A lawyer for the ACLU of Virginia called Hanover’s policy “heavy-handed,” saying that it had also misinterpreted the state code. Senate Bill 656 amended Virginia’s definition of “sexually explicit content” in 2022. That law says it should not be used “for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools.”

“Removing challenged books from library circulation is an act of censorship that we know will disproportionately target books about the experiences of LGBTQ+ people and people of color,” said ACLU-VA Policy and Legislative Counsel Breanna Diaz. “No school board should be able to ban books that students rely on to see themselves and their communities reflected.”

Hanover Forward, a local progressive grass-roots group, released a statement saying that the board had violated its policies by training teachers to start reviewing books a day before approving BookLooks as an official source.

“As a community of concerned citizens that includes hundreds of parents and educators, we see this directive for what it is: an egregious act of censorship, a cowardly attempt to lay responsibility at the feet of dedicated educators, and a laughably transparent feedback loop,” the statement said.

That statement said the School Board’s list of 100-plus books given to educators to review had originated from Moms for Liberty, although BookLooks says on its website that it is not affiliated with Moms for Liberty or any group.

HCPS spokesperson Chris Whitley wrote in an email that the school division’s “limited understanding is that the list was shared with the school board by a citizen.”

Former School Board Chair John Axselle told The Times-Dispatch at a May 30 work session that at least 50 books on the expanded list have egregious amounts of sexual content and could be ripe for removal.

The state recently changed its definition of “sexual conduct” — one piece in the larger definition of “sexually explicit content” — to remove the word “homosexuality.” The word was still included in training documents that were given to educators last week.

Whitley wrote in an email that HCPS updated its documents to also remove the word from its definition of sexual content.

Books with LGBTQ characters could still be removed if they have scenes with depictions of masturbation, sexual intercourse, nudity or unclothed genitals, among other rationales.

In a statement to The Times-Dispatch, Narissa Rahaman, executive director for Equality Virginia, said there is a “dangerous, insidious trend developing” where libraries remove books about LGBTQ+ people.

“We should not be pursuing book bans in a pluralistic democracy, but rather seeking to provide more information, more resources, more points of view for anyone seeking it out,” Rahaman said in the statement. “Additionally, this over-burdens librarians, who already are stretched thin. Here in Virginia, we were founded in response to government overreach. We have a firm sense of ‘liberty,’ and this overreach from moneyed groups doesn’t fit that bill.”

Teachers’ individual classroom libraries will also be subject to scrutiny under new school policies. Classroom libraries will have to be cataloged and submitted to the administration.

The initial deadline for teachers to finish cataloging their books was the beginning of this upcoming school year, which begins on Aug. 21. The School Board voted to extend that deadline at its Tuesday meeting.

Secondary educators will have the next semester to finish cataloging their books, while the deadline for secondary teachers is the start of the 2024-25 school year.

From the Archives: Professional baseball in Richmond, 1953-1990