Hanover NAACP urges reconsideration of some School Board appointments

The Hanover NAACP is urging the county board of supervisors to reconsider some of its appointments to the School Board, "especially" newly-appointed Mechanicsville representative Johnny Redd.

An open letter from the NAACP this week said the organization is increasingly concerned about changes in the Hanover County School Board over the past few years. Members of the School Board have failed to show respect and understanding of history as it relates to a diverse population, especially Black and brown students, the letter said.

Mechanicsville Supervisor Canova Peterson’s appointment of Redd “continues this disturbing pattern,” says the letter signed by Hanover NAACP President Patricia Hunter-Jordan.

In a statement to the Times-Dispatch, Redd wrote, "Have you done any research on the source of this letter? Does this letter represent the views of the Hanover NAACP or the views of an angry African American lady who holds the title of president of that organization? Check it out -- do a little research on Pat Hunter-Jordan -- that could result in an interesting story for a truth-seeking investigative reporter. I will not be making any further comment."

Redd, who previously served on the School Board from 1980 to 1984, was appointed in May to replace incumbent Sterling Daniel, who was appointed in March 2020 after the sudden departure of Roger Bourassa in December 2019. Redd’s term took effect July 1.

The Hanover NAACP letter continued on to say that Redd is unqualified to serve on the board.

Hanover County is one of 16 Virginia localities that appoints school board members instead of electing them. Each member is appointed by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors for staggered four-year terms.

Hanover residents have tried for years to change the process, but have not yet collected enough signatures on a petition to begin the process.

The NAACP’s letter cites a Times-Dispatch article published before Redd’s appointment in which Redd said that he would use a biblical worldview as the lens through which to analyze policies and curriculum.

“There is a shift of attention away from core educational objectives with attention being diverted to social issues like CRT, transgender bathrooms or 'rights' of one group versus the 'rights' of another group,” Redd said in the interview published in May ahead of his appointment. “My attention will be focused on returning to the primary purpose of the public schools in Hanover County — education of the students, not indoctrination of the students, not promoting social change that is illogical, immoral and/or ungodly.”

The NAACP letter also calls out School Board chairman John Axselle, who previously referred to Black people as “colored people,” according to the letter.

“A new direction is needed,” states the letter signed by Hunter-Jordan. “Hanover County’s future will be brighter and more successful with a school division whose board exemplifies and prioritizes diversity, inclusion and equity.”

The Hanover County School Board comprises seven members – six of whom are white men.