Hanover organizations to host 'The Truth About Critical Race Theory' community forum Thursday night

That growing divide, said Hanover NAACP President Pat Jordan, is what prompted the forum.

"So many people don't understand what CRT is and we want this clarification for everybody," she said.

"This is nothing that is taught in schools in Virginia," said Jordan, referring to CRT. "No matter how often you say this is not taught in schools, it continues to be the mantra" for people who are opposed to it and "you cannot be quiet when people misunderstand things."

The forum will be led by Faye Belgrave, a former Hanover resident and the director of Virginia Commonwealth University's Center for Cultural Experiences in Prevention. Belgrave's presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session from the audience.

Jordan said the forum is meant to "dispel myths ... to push the truth out to the public."

According to the Brookings Institution, eight states - Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas - have passed legislation that bans the discussion, training and/or orientation that the U.S. is inherently racist, as well as discussions about conscious and unconscious bias, privilege, discrimination and oppression. An additional 20 states have introduced or are planning to introduce similar legislation.