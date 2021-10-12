Hanover parents weigh in on proposed policies for transgender and nonbinary students

The new language in the former says that students who express a gender identity that differs from their official education records may seek help from their school counselor. Once the school has been notified — and with consent of parents or legal guardians — students can use “single-user restroom facilities, which are open to all students, or the restroom or locker room assigned to the student’s expressed gender identity.”

That proposed policy also says that with the exception of middle or high school sports, which fall under the oversight of Virginia High School League, the Hanover school system will not segregate students by gender when there’s no “legitimate educational purpose,” and that in cases of gender-specific courses or sections within a course, “transgender students are allowed to enroll in the course corresponding with their gender identity.”

Within the records policy, proposed changes explain that the county is required to maintain information such as students’ legal names and sex recorded at birth and report it for purposes such as standardized testing. But absent a reason like the standardized reporting procedures, the proposed policy says “school staff should avoid the inadvertent disclosure of such information” about transgender students’ preferred identities.