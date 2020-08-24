Hanover Public Schools will have in-person instruction for only five grades on first day

Hanover County Public Schools is scaling back its plans to start in-person instruction, according to a letter that Superintendent Michael Gill sent families Monday.
Originally, the school system planned to open its doors for all grades for in-person instruction on Sept. 8. Now, only five grades will go back to their school buildings that day, and the rest will return the next day.
According to Gill, the plan is to have students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade and ninth grade in school buildings on Sept. 8 for in-person orientation.
Gill said that since these grades are for transitioning students, the students will have orientation activities that they normally would have done in other years.
“We understand this may be disruptive, and we ask for your continued patience as we work together to find the best path forward through these unprecedented and challenging times to support the complex needs of our students,” Gill said in his letter.
All other students whose families opted for in-person instruction will be back in the buildings on Sept. 9. Students who signed up for virtual instruction will still start on Sept. 8.
On July 14, the Hanover School Board approved an all-or-nothing plan for school reopening. Parents could either have their children attend in-person school for five days or all-virtual school. No hybrid plan was offered.
Hanover Public Schools is the only Richmond-area public school system that will allow for any sort of in-person instruction for the general student population this fall. Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond all opted for virtual-only school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 60% of Hanover students are signed up for in-person instruction.
Some parents say that given the pandemic, they aren’t sure why the school system is doing anything in person.
Parent Julia Stubbard, who has been advocating for virtual instruction for as many students as possible, said she still thinks the school system should not be allowing in-person instruction.
“Nothing has changed. We are still in a global pandemic,” she said. “Unless they bring in these transitional learners and they decide to pull the plug before everyone else comes in ... I’m having a hard time understanding the reasoning behind this. The positioning of it is not logical to me.”
