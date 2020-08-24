Hanover Public Schools will have in-person instruction for only five grades on first day

Hanover County Public Schools is scaling back its plans to start in-person instruction, according to a letter that Superintendent Michael Gill sent families Monday.

Originally, the school system planned to open its doors for all grades for in-person instruction on Sept. 8. Now, only five grades will go back to their school buildings that day, and the rest will return the next day.

According to Gill, the plan is to have students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade and ninth grade in school buildings on Sept. 8 for in-person orientation.

Gill said that since these grades are for transitioning students, the students will have orientation activities that they normally would have done in other years.

“We understand this may be disruptive, and we ask for your continued patience as we work together to find the best path forward through these unprecedented and challenging times to support the complex needs of our students,” Gill said in his letter.

All other students whose families opted for in-person instruction will be back in the buildings on Sept. 9. Students who signed up for virtual instruction will still start on Sept. 8.