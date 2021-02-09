Hanover School Board approves 2021-22 budget with 2.5% raises for all employees

Hanover County’s School Board has given approval to a 2021-22 budget, a plan that includes 2.5% raises for all employees and additional resources for key areas, including the county’s Online School and mental health and counseling services for students and staff.

After the board’s unanimous vote Tuesday, the $215.5 million budget now moves to the county’s Board of Supervisors. The supervisors will take the plan into consideration during their budget process, which begins Wednesday when the supervisors receive County Administrator John Budesky’s proposed 2021-22 budget.

In addition to the across-the-board salary increases of 2.5% for all school employees, $1.1 million has been allocated for addressing salary inequities among teachers. With that money, some teachers would see up to a 6% raise. The average raise for all teachers under the plan is roughly 3.7%.

Instructional assistants — those who work with special education students — get an additional 15 cents per hour under the plan, as well as 5 cents more per hour for every year they have been in that position with the school system. Bus drivers’ starting salaries would increase to $15.75 per hour, up from $14.85, and current drivers would see an additional $1 per hour on top of the 2.5% raise.

Salary increases are to take effect July 1.