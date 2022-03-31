Hanover school board considers pre-Labor Day opening for 2023-24

Hanover County’s School Board will consider whether to open school two weeks early for the 2023-24 school year — which could affect families’ summer vacation plans.

At a work session last week, board members heard a recommendation from staff about the change, which would have school opening on Aug. 21, 2023, and ending on May 31, 2024.

Within the metro Richmond region, Chesterfield County already opens ahead of Labor Day. Henrico County and Richmond will do so in September.

Hanover’s board will talk about the potential changes for the 2023-24 school year at its April 12 board meeting. It plans to seek comment after that meeting and then vote on the proposal in June.

Prior to July 2019, Virginia schools were required to open after Labor Day. The 1986 Kings Dominion law, as it was widely known, allowed opening early only if divisions had a waiver.

Waivers were given for several reasons, such as too many days missed for weather, or if the division was part of an experimental program with another school division that opened early.

But over the past few decades, many school divisions took advantage of the waivers.

By the 2018-19 school year, only 44 of Virginia’s 132 school divisions started after Labor Day, including Hanover.

However, a July 2019 law, signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam, allowed Virginia school divisions to open up to 14 days ahead of Labor Day, provided they give students off on the Friday before the holiday.

Hanover school staff first brought the recommendation for the 2023-24 school year to board members last December as part of the standard calendar approval process for 2022-23.

They explained then that they added the additional year for consideration because such a dramatic change should be made well in advance to give families time to adjust.

Following the board’s December meeting, public input was sought through Jan. 5.

Nancy Disharoon, director of accreditation and accountability, told the board last week that the school division received about 300 responses, but that the feedback was for both the upcoming school year, which isn’t changing start times, and for 2023-24.

Disharoon offered some of the reasons why respondents did not want to change, which mostly involved the impact on family vacations.

Respondents said vacation rental homes are cheaper during those late August weeks, that the ocean is warmer in August — which prompted laughter from board members — and that those who pre-plan a year in advance and vacation the same week every year will need to adjust to another week in the summer if the change is made.

Respondents also cited the lack of air conditioning on school buses running in August, the negative impact on teen summer jobs, and the notion that the current system isn’t broken, so why fix it.

Disharoon said the benefits for opening early include the regional alignment not only with other school divisions’ calendars, but also specialty programs and regional schools like Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School or CodeRVA, in which Hanover students participate. Those programs start earlier than Labor Day.

She added that a May end date means students get out of school only a couple of weeks after they take spring Standards of Learning tests. Earlier start times benefit high school students who take advanced placement, international baccalaureate and other college prep courses because Hanover students would be aligned with their regional peers when testing in those courses, rather than having fewer weeks of preparation time.

She also said student-athletes who play fall sports often start practice in early August, which means they’re already at school up to a month before it begins.

School sports are run by the Virginia High School League, which sets the schedules, not the School Board.

Board members weighed the pros and cons.

Cold Harbor District’s Steven Ikenberry, a former AP government teacher, said those extra weeks at the beginning of the year to prep students for AP and other tests later would have been beneficial for him.

“I would have loved to have had those extra … weeks back,” he said.

Beaverdam District’s John Axselle, however, questioned the need for a change.

“For many years, this system has worked,” he said. “We have a lot of days built in the school year where the kids are off — if we’re so worried about instructional time, we could easily make up two weeks if we rework our current calendar.”

To that, Ikenberry cautioned that “every once in a while, you have to allow your teachers to come up for air.”

Axselle quipped: “We give them quite a bit of air.”

Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill noted that the School Board asked the community three years ago about pre-Labor Day start times.

Back then, he said, the board was hoping “to get a clear consensus, either we’re going to do this or we’re not going to do this.”

Unfortunately, he said, the community’s response then came back nearly split between those who wanted an early start and those who didn’t.

“It was anything but clear,” Gill said, so “we left it alone.”

As someone who has children in school, and also vacations in late August, Mechanicsville District’s Sterling Daniel said he supports either plan.

“At the end of the day, it is 10 school days — two weeks,” he said. “It’s not like we’re abolishing summer.”