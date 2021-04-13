Hanover School Board decides to keep International Baccalaureate program intact

During a meeting Tuesday night, board members agreed that now was not the time to make any changes, though some board members said the proposed changes had merit.

Board member Robert L. Hundley Jr. said the recommendations were made “with good intentions and for the betterment of the students” and that more could be done to address elective classes and equivalencies between IB and other college prep courses like Advanced Placement. He said he believed the “robust” spirit of the IB program is diminished by having students spread across four schools rather than concentrated at one central site.

“The proposal has merit — I’m just not prepared to make the move at this point,” Hundley said.

Board member Sterling H. Daniel echoed Hundley, saying it’s healthy for school systems to evaluate programs to look for areas of improvement. Daniel said he’s concerned that IB enrollment isn’t higher, given the broad access for all students, but it’s the wrong time to make changes.