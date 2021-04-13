Hanover School Board decides to keep International Baccalaureate program intact

Hanover County school officials decided Tuesday that they won’t make changes to the school system’s International Baccalaureate program.
Hanover’s School Board members said they would take no action at this time on proposed recommendations provided to them in February. School officials had said the recommendations would enrich the IB program, which is a rigorous international course of studies that encourages critical thinking and independent research skills across all disciplines.
IB has been offered in Hanover since 2002 and is available in all four high schools in grades 11 and 12. IB courses are offered both for students who wish to take only a few IB courses, as well as full diploma course loads for students opting to earn an IB diploma.
This school year, Hanover has 347 non-diploma candidates and 133 diploma candidates — just over 8% of the county’s 5,732 high schoolers and nearly 17% of all 11th- and 12th-graders countywide.
The recommended changes proposed in February included consolidating all four high school IB sites into one, at Atlee High, and eliminating IB coursework for non-IB diploma students.
Concerned students, parents and teachers have spoken out against the recommended changes at School Board meetings and on social media, citing overwhelming benefits for students to have access to IB courses whether they’re diploma or non-diploma students.
During a meeting Tuesday night, board members agreed that now was not the time to make any changes, though some board members said the proposed changes had merit.
Board member Robert L. Hundley Jr. said the recommendations were made “with good intentions and for the betterment of the students” and that more could be done to address elective classes and equivalencies between IB and other college prep courses like Advanced Placement. He said he believed the “robust” spirit of the IB program is diminished by having students spread across four schools rather than concentrated at one central site.
“The proposal has merit — I’m just not prepared to make the move at this point,” Hundley said.
Board member Sterling H. Daniel echoed Hundley, saying it’s healthy for school systems to evaluate programs to look for areas of improvement. Daniel said he’s concerned that IB enrollment isn’t higher, given the broad access for all students, but it’s the wrong time to make changes.
Schools must be licensed to offer the IB programs, at $12,000 per school. Additionally, teachers must be trained to teach the IB curriculum, which differs from other college prep courses like AP in how it’s taught. IB places more emphasis on writing and critical thinking — with fewer tests — and requires a college-type research paper as well as some element of community service or extracurricular activities. AP, on the other hand, teaches students specific content and then tests students on that content, often through multiple-choice exams.
Hanover’s costs for the IB program at four schools is $193,000 for this school year.
Board Chairman John F. Axselle III thanked the students, including some in the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, who have talked to board members over the past two months.
“The board does listen to our community,” he said. “Doesn’t mean we always agree, [but] we all believe that this system is the community’s system [and] we strive to represent you in the decisions we make.”
