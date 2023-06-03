Nominees for a recently appointed Hanover County School Board seat, and the county’s NAACP branch, say they were overlooked during a rushed selection process that did not take into account diverse backgrounds and views.

Three applicants to the School Board, independent of each other, described to the Richmond Times-Dispatch how the selection process for them was no more than a rushed weekend phone call, made without advance notice, lasted no more than 15 minutes and happened just days before the final decision was set to be announced.

Hanover is one of a handful of counties in Virginia that appoints its School Board members through its Board of Supervisors, and are not voted on. The supervisor for each district appoints a School Board member for the corresponding district.

George Monroe Jr. is one of the candidates who threw his name in for a nomination to the School Board. He holds a number of similar qualifications that were praised by supervisors in their ultimate pick.

Monroe is a direct descendant of President James Monroe and the enslaved people that worked his plantation. He has been spotlighted by major publications like The New York Times, Washington Post and NPR for that familial history, and has partnered with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to tell more complete stories about slavery.

Now a 16-year Hanover resident, Monroe has four children, two of whom are currently in Hanover schools. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who holds master’s degrees from the University of Richmond and Capella University. He also has 27 years of experience in the banking industry and is an executive for risk, compliance and operations.

Monroe, like other candidates, said he was not contacted by Beaverdam Supervisor J. Robert Monolo until Saturday the weekend before the decision was announced.

Like the other applicants, Monroe said no notice was given for the time of the interview and, as with the other applicants who were not selected, they were asked the same four questions — where they were from, where they went to school, if they had children in the school system and what the major issues facing the School Board is.

Monroe said he was left disheartened calling the process a “gut punch.”

“I think there was already a rush to judgment as it relates to who they ultimately selected,” he said. “It didn’t have to be me, but I felt like there are probably three or four other individuals that were equally as qualified. You can’t call a five-minute conversation on a Saturday when you were on time with your family, unscheduled, you can’t call that being properly vetted.”

Monroe said he was with his son at a football camp the morning of the call and had to step off the field to take it.

Monolo was reached by phone but declined to comment on any questions related to the interview.

As a Black man and as a father of Black children, Monroe said he hoped to bring a different perspective to a board that has traditionally been filled with white members.

“I don't think that they really understand the entirety of the issues that are ultimately affecting our county,” Monroe said. “And if they did, they would think that they would actually work to create a better response towards it.”

Monroe said that as a Christian, he holds certain viewpoints that might be seen as more conservative, but that ultimately he would want to be considerate of listening to views that are different from his own.

He said the short phone call ultimately shows that there was not an appetite for a mindset of inclusion on the School Board.

No written policy

Monroe was one of two Black candidates to say they had the same type of interview.

Another Black applicant, DeShanda Artis, is a lifelong Hanover resident and mental health professional who previously worked in the schools as a social worker. She said she was at her daughter's basketball game when the call came in.

Artis said the process felt like it had no clear guidelines.

"I think that opens it up so that they can basically do whatever they want, and it may or may not be fair," Artis said.

Another overlooked Black candidate, Garrett Gordon, who announced his candidacy at the public meeting, is a football coach at one of the high schools and a lifelong resident of the county with children in the schools and relationships with parents and local churches.

A county spokesperson said Hanover does not have a written policy for how to choose a School Board member. The power to appoint members comes from the state code and has essentially one requirement, that the members live in the district they will represent.

Monolo ultimately chose William “Greg” Coleman, an Air Force veteran and sales representative for Alson, a medical equipment manufacturing company. He was praised by Monolo for being a strong Christian with leadership experience who is invested in the schools’ success and for having children in the school system.

South Anna Supervisor Susan Dibble also praised Coleman when the appointment was made, saying his business background meant that he was experienced in budgeting and finance.

Upon his appointment at the May 24 meeting, Coleman told supervisors that he has a “servant’s heart” and that he takes a great deal of pride in his work for a health care system supporting doctors and nurses.

Candidates also said they were told through various means — communications with county staff, Facebook groups and other county supervisors — that in-person attendance at a April 26 board meeting was strongly encouraged, and possibly a requirement. That meeting allowed anyone from the public to nominate themselves, and speak to the board for five minutes on their candidacy.

Coleman was one of two nominees who did not attend the meeting in person. Instead, his wife and two friends spoke on his behalf and announced his nomination. They said he was on a plane at the time of the meeting.

'Hanover uses religion as their criteria/crutch for selection'

The Hanover NAACP said it was “concerned” that three people of color were overlooked.

“Once again, Hanover uses religion as their criteria/crutch for selection,” the Hanover NAACP wrote in a statement. “That doesn’t carry water because all three of these candidates are Christians.”

The statement also pointed out that Coleman was praised for his financial knowledge and that Monroe had 27 years of experience in banking.

“When a decedent of former President James Monroe’s family is given no more respect than this, we're receiving the same message as we did in the 1800s. Blacks go to the back. The process is flawed and needs attention.”

There is also no written list of duties or skills and requirements a board member must have and fulfill.

The Beaverdam seat was one of two that opened up for a new appointee starting July 1. Its longtime School Board member and current board chair John Axselle III announced his retirement at the end of April. The final stages of his 28-year tenure have been marked with a number of controversies involving transgender policies, the naming of schools and, currently, a debate around what books are in school libraries.

Another nominee, Brianne Jackson, who is white, said she received the same unannounced short phone call on Saturday morning. She said she had expected some sort of a prescheduled interview or phone call.

She told supervisors while submitting her nomination at the May board meeting that she knew when she was 3 years old, she would dedicate her life to teaching.

She was a history and Spanish teacher in the county for eight years and has recently earned her doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University, where she is now an associate director of professional development, mentoring teachers and administrators on best practices for virtual learning. Jackson is a born and raised Hanover native with adult children who also graduated from Hanover schools.

She cited a lack of diversity on the board that is currently comprised of six white men and one Black woman. The new Henry District appointee — announced the same day as the Beaverdam District — is a white woman.

“When you have representation, they’re often strong Christian conservatives, which is fine," she said, "but you also have to remember that everyone isn’t a strong Christian conservative.”

Jackson said she is someone who goes against the county’s traditional conservative culture.

“I have purple hair; I have piercings and tattoos," she said. "I do not have the typical Hanover look; I very much expected to be cast aside.”

