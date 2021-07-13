Hanover School Board gets updates on school system’s plans for upcoming school year

Lunches will resume as normal, and a la carte items will be available. Students will have assigned seating and eat from disposable trays, rather than reusable ones.

Buses will run once again at pre-pandemic capacities — there are roughly 11,000 transportation requests for the upcoming school year — though assigned seating will be enforced. Transportation for high school specialty programs will continue.

Outside groups, including churches, that wish to use school facilities will be able to do so once the school year begins, Hanover schools Superintendent Michael Gill said, once school plans are finalized and schoolwide cleaning has occurred.

"We are not giving the green light yet," he said, though officials expect to do that "shortly before the start of school." He said groups that are regular users of schools are being notified of access opportunities between now and September.

Jennifer Greif, the school system's assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, told the School Board that return-to-learn plans will continue to include mitigation strategies against COVID-19, including contact tracing, social distancing, masks and other safety protocols as required by any state mandates that are in place when school starts in September.