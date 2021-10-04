Hanover School Board hasn't adopted new transgender policies weeks after state law required it

How many school divisions have done so statewide is unclear, however, because school divisions are not required to report their adopted policies to VDOE, according to VDOE Spokesman Charles Pyle.

School boards in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico approved policies in August.

Hanover board members talked Thursday and while they acknowledged that they have to comply with the law and are, in fact, behind in doing that, making changes to policies – when some board members are uncomfortable with the nature of some parts of VDOE’s model guidelines and the law itself – is tricky.

School Board member Bob May said trying to wait until the work session Thursday to have the discussion put them behind on complying with the law, so the board needs to act soon.

"The law was made and passed and signed - whether you like it or not is a whole different thing," May said, "and my concern is we cannot, in good faith, just continue to kick the can down the road."

At issue are three key parts of VDOE's guidelines that Hanover's current School Board policies don't address: the use of preferred names and pronouns by students; parental involvement and rights to know, and bathroom and locker room accessibility.