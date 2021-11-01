Hanover School Board holding special meeting Thursday for public to weigh in on transgender policies

So many people have signed up to speak at the Hanover County School Board meeting on Nov. 9 that the board will hold a special meeting this week to hear from parents and community members on the board's proposed transgender student policies.
The special meeting is Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school board office, 200 Berkley St. in Ashland.
Virginia's General Assembly's passed legislation in 2020 requiring the Virginia Department of Education to create model guidelines for the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students, and instructed all school divisions to adopt policies before the current school year began that are in line with those of VDOE.
The VDOE's guidelines note that students should be allowed to use gender pronouns and names that reflect their preferred gender identity and to dress and use school bathrooms and locker rooms in ways that conform to their preferred gender identity.
Hanover's board was supposed to have policies in place by the start of the school year. Instead, it postponed discussions until a September work session, then staff proposed the policies at last month's board meeting, which drew a standing-room only crowd of mostly opponents to the transgender policies.
Over the summer, Chesterfield County's School Board approved VDOE's policies as is, while Henrico County's board approved updating existing policies to include transgender students.
Hanover's board will vote on its proposed policies at next week's meeting, but board policy only allows for one hour of public comment time during board meetings. Speakers have three minutes to address the board. As of Monday, there were 43 people signed up to speak next week, including some from the Oct. 12 school board meeting who did not get to address the board then.
"Based on the volume of interest to participate in the public comment segment" on Nov. 9, "it is likely that all interested speakers would not be accommodated," according to an email sent out Monday morning by Hanover School Board Clerk Kate Brown. The meeting will also be streamed live.
Those who wish to request to speak Thursday night are asked to submit their name and magisterial district to sbpubliccomment@hcps.us, or call Board Clerk Kate Brown at 804-365-4502. The deadline to submit a request is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. After this deadline, attendees can sign up at the meeting on Thursday. This is a separate sign-up list from Nov. 9.
Hanover's proposed policy language was added to two existing sections of School Board policies - equal educational opportunities and student records. The new language in the former says that students who express a gender identity that differs from their official education records may seek help from their school counselor. Once the school has been notified - and with consent of parents or legal guardians - students can use "single-user restroom facilities, which are open to all students, or the restroom or locker room assigned to the student's expressed gender identity."
That proposed policy also says that with the exception of middle or high school sports, which fall under the oversight of Virginia High School League, the Hanover school system will not segregate students by gender when there's no "legitimate educational purpose," and that in cases of gender-specific courses or sections within a course, "transgender students are allowed to enroll in the course corresponding with their gender identity."
Within the records policy, proposed changes explain that the county is required to maintain information such as students' legal names and sex recorded at birth and report it for purposes such as standardized testing. But absent a reason like the standardized reporting procedures, the proposed policy says "school staff should avoid the inadvertent disclosure of such information" about transgender students' preferred identities.
The proposal also says that at the request of students or their parents or guardians, "school staff will use the name and gender consistent with the student's gender identity on other school records or documents."
