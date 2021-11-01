Hanover School Board holding special meeting Thursday for public to weigh in on transgender policies

Hanover's board will vote on its proposed policies at next week's meeting, but board policy only allows for one hour of public comment time during board meetings. Speakers have three minutes to address the board. As of Monday, there were 43 people signed up to speak next week, including some from the Oct. 12 school board meeting who did not get to address the board then.

"Based on the volume of interest to participate in the public comment segment" on Nov. 9, "it is likely that all interested speakers would not be accommodated," according to an email sent out Monday morning by Hanover School Board Clerk Kate Brown. The meeting will also be streamed live.

Those who wish to request to speak Thursday night are asked to submit their name and magisterial district to sbpubliccomment@hcps.us, or call Board Clerk Kate Brown at 804-365-4502. The deadline to submit a request is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. After this deadline, attendees can sign up at the meeting on Thursday. This is a separate sign-up list from Nov. 9.