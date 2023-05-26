Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two new school board members will start their tenures in Hanover County in a little over a month.

The start of Greg Coleman and Whitney Welsh's term on the school board coincides with a tumultuous period for the panel as a long-time school board member -- and the current chairman -- is being replaced, and also coming off a school year that saw several heated political debates.

Hanover County is one of around 15 localities in Virginia that appoints its school board members through the Board of Supervisors. Each supervisor chooses a nominee for their respective districts, to be approved by the rest of the board.

In the Beaverdam District, supervisors voted to appoint Coleman to the school board, at the recommendation of Supervisor J. Robert Manolo.

Coleman, an Air Force veteran, is an account manager and sales representative for Alson, a medical equipment manufacturing company. He and his wife have three children in county’s school system.

Coleman told Supervisors that he had a “servant’s heart,” and that he takes a great deal of pride in his work for a healthcare system supporting doctors and nurses.

He was chosen as the appointee from a pool of eight candidates from the county who came forward looking to fill the seat.

“While I had several outstanding candidates, after interviewing them all I nominated [Coleman] because he is a strong Christian with leadership experience and he has kids in Hanover schools, giving him firsthand knowledge of the issues faced by parents of school children,” Monolo said. “I felt he would do the best job advocating for parents and children in our schools.”

In the Henry District, Welsh was appointed at the recommendation of Supervisor Sean Davis.

Welsh is a retired business-owner who graduated from Atlee High School. She has two children at Rural Point Elementary School. She said she was “humbled and excited” to serve on the board.

The new appointees are being injected into a school board that has been an epicenter for dispute in recent years.

The school board debated a number of topics that have mirrored political controversies at the national level. Issues like transgender student policies, the renaming of schools named for Confederate leaders and more recently, school book policies.

Beaverdam School Board Chiarman John Axselle III – who is being replaced by Coleman – has been one of the more heavily criticized among some of the county’s residents.

In April, he supported an effort to give a consolidated elementary school the name Ashland Elementary, after it appeared that the school was settled to be named after John M. Gandy, a historical Black educator. Critics said it was a political retribution for the board’s earlier decision to rename schools that were named after Confederates.

Last year, Axselle was accused of violating federal student privacy law by using his personal email to send private student information to Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy organization.

At the time, the board was considering a policy that would require transgender students to submit written request asking for access to use school facilities aligning with their gender identity. That policy passed 4-3, and was largely written by the ADF.

Axeslle has served as school board chair on nine different occasions during his 28 year tenure, and four times as Vice Chair.

In the Henry District, Welsh will replace George Sutton, who has often voted along the same lines as Axselle.

Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan has opposed Axselle’s views during most of these controversies, and announced in August 2022 that the Hanover NAACP was calling for his removal.

Hunter-Jordan said that she is hoping the new board members will be more receptive when she and other residents raise concerns about school policies, though she said she’s upset that diversity on the board is changing very little.

“To me it looks like they are appointing the same [ideas]. There is no difference.” Hunter-Jordan said. “We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Supervisors, she said, had a chance to appoint people of color but passed up those options for the current appointees.

Officially, Axselle will retire from his position on July 1 when Coleman and Welsh assume their newly appointed posts.

The Board of Supervisors previously heard a presentation from County Attorney Dennis Walter concerning the legal process for removing a school board member. The presentation made no reference to any specific school board member, though it was given after allegations about Axselle had violated a student’s privacy.

Both Supervisors signaled their intent to issue proclamations thanking the outgoing school board members for their time on the board.

“The citizens may not have always agreed with his approach to things, but be served the county well over those years,” Manolo said.

