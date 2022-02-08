Hanover school board postpones public comment vote, approves budget

Hanover County's School Board postponed a vote Tuesday night on proposed changes to its citizen participation policy, saying more time is needed for tweaks.

The policy outlines protocols for public comment time during board meetings. Last month, School Board member John F. Axselle III proposed changes that offered a priority list of speakers, starting with Hanover parents, followed by county residents without children, Hanover business owners, teachers and staff and finally, everyone else.

Currently, there’s no priority format for specific groups during public comment time. Speakers are simply called to the podium in the order in which they signed up.

The board allows one hour for public comment time during its meetings. Current practice is that those who've signed up to speak, but can't because time runs out, are placed at the top of the speaker list for the next month's meeting.

Additionally, the proposed changes would require speakers to sign up in advance and provide "sufficient information to determine which category...the speaker falls within.” Speakers would also be required to sign up by noon on meeting days. Currently, speakers may sign up ahead of time or at the meeting.

Tuesday night, School Board vice chairman Robert L. Hundley Jr. made the motion to table the vote, then amended that motion to postpone the vote until March. It wasn't decided when in March, though it could be at either the March 8 school board meeting or at a work session scheduled later in the month.

Hundley's motion came after a handful of people addressed the board during public comment time and were critical of changes that they say would place teachers and staff too low on a priority list that also doesn't specifically mention students. One person asked whether those changes were legal.

Axselle supported Hundley's motion, and said that he felt some of his comments in relation to the changes have been "misconstrued," yet he defended his position about priority going to "taxpayers."

"The intent behind the motion was more to favor Hanoverians...and I still like that," he said. "I think we lose sight sometimes...who really owns the school system - without our community and taxpayers, we wouldn’t be here."

To those who questioned why teachers weren't higher in the proposed ranking, Axselle called teachers "very important," but added that "without the support of our taxpayers, we wouldn't have a building to be in."

The board voted 6-1, with School Board member Steven Ikenberry opposing. Rather than making changes and postponing a vote, Ikenberry said he felt the board should vote no to the proposed changes. He said he prefers to keep the policy as it is, though he's in favor of eliminating the ability to sign up to speak at the meeting. He said requiring advance sign-up is a more efficient system.

Ikenberry also said he understands and agrees with the idea of giving priority to Hanover residents, but he said there have only been a few people from outside the county who have "crashed the party" in recent months during board meetings, so "why fix it if it's not broken."

In other news, the board unanimously approved Superintendent Michael Gill's proposed $277.5 million budget, which now moves on to the Board of Supervisors for consideration during the county's budget process. Gill's budget included 5% salary increases for all employees, 2% longevity increases for longtime employees, salary adjustments for specific groups, plus money for new schools, additional positions to address substitutes and mental health, and more.