Hanover School Board says its chair did not violate federal privacy law

The Hanover School Board requested more than $12,000 from the county’s Board of Supervisors in response to a question about whether School Board members have disclosed private student information. Treating the question like a Freedom of Information Act request, the School Board said it would need to search through 4,900 emails in order to survey any potentially responsive emails.

The correspondence follows allegations that Hanover School Board Chair John Axselle violated federal student privacy law known as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The School Board says Axselle did not violate FERPA when he sent private student information that he received in his professional capacity from his personal email address to the conservative legal advocacy organization Alliance Defending Freedom.

Axselle was not chair when he sent the email to ADF in February, and the School Board had not yet voted to retain ADF as legal counsel.

Neither Axselle nor the Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek responded to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

In an Aug. 31 letter to the School Board obtained by The Times-Dispatch, the Hanover Board of Supervisors lays out concerns about potential FERPA violations and the treatment of people who attend School Board meetings.

“The Hanover County Board of Supervisors has enjoyed a long, close partnership with the Hanover County School Board,” begins the letter signed by Hanover County Attorney Dennis Walter. The document goes on to ask a series of questions related to Axselle’s behavior.

The letter asks if any School Board members have sent personal student information from their School Board-provided accounts to any personal accounts — whether their own or some other party.

The Hanover School Board responded in a letter dated Sept. 19 obtained by The Times-Dispatch. It said that school administration would need to review all emails to and from School Board members over the timeframe in question in order to comprehensively survey any potentially responsive emails.

That would require a deposit of $12,747.50, the letter said.

Public bodies are not required to charge for public records requests, but reasonable charges are allowed under the law. The letter states that it would take about 250 “person hours” at a blended rate of $50.99 an hour to complete the search. The School Board also said it invites the supervisors to narrow its request in order to avoid the cost.

Supervisors also asked for the unredacted emails that Axselle sent from his private account to ADF, or alternatively to allow one or two supervisors to view the unredacted emails in a secure setting.

The School Board denied these requests, and reasoned that it would be a FERPA violation.

In the correspondence, the School Board said that Axselle did not violate the law when he emailed ADF from his personal account, because there is an exemption in FERPA that allows school divisions to share student information with “school officials,” including legal counsel.

Supervisors asked for anything that would have authorized Axselle to use his personal email account to communicate with ADF on behalf of the School Board, or to transmit documents from the custody of Hanover County Public Schools to his personal email account or any outside entity. The School Board said: there are no responsive records.

Request for video

In the letter, supervisors also shared that they are concerned about the treatment of School Board meeting attendees.

At an Aug. 16 meeting, Axselle interrupted resident Wendy Kersey who was speaking at public comment about the Hanover Patriots, a conservative organization that is involved in the local education scene. Axselle continued to interrupt the speaker and asked her to stay on the topic of a proposed transgender policy. Axselle then directed a deputy to usher Kersey out of the room as she spoke about ADF.

The supervisors’ letter to the School Board requests a video of that meeting.

The supervisors’ letter concludes, “The board acknowledges that this is an unusual request given the long-standing spirit of cooperation between the two boards; however, given the seriousness of the concerns raised by Hanover County residents, which are shared by Board members, of possible improper handling of student education records and questionable conduct by certain school board members at recent school board meetings, the Board believes that it must proceed in this manner to ensure that a review of these concerns is done in a transparent way to maintain the public’s confidence in the work of the board and the school board.”

At a meeting last month, County Attorney Dennis Walter gave a presentation to the Board of Supervisors about the legal process to remove appointed School Board members from office. Walter avoided naming Axselle, but supervisors spoke about the emails to ADF.

Virginia Code dictates that there are two specific requirements needed to remove a public officer for improper conduct. The officer must have done something that constitutes either neglect of duty, misuse of office, or incompetence in the performance of duties. And, that neglect of duty and misuse of office has to have a material, adverse effect upon the conduct of the office.

Supervisors had a lengthy discussion at the Sept. 14 meeting while tip-toeing around specifics of the circumstance, but the board did not take any action related to the removal of a School Board member at the meeting.