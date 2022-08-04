Hanover School Board to introduce proposed transgender policy

The Hanover County School Board on Tuesday is expected to introduce and discuss a new proposed policy regarding the treatment of transgender students.

The proposed policy would require transgender students, along with their parents or guardians, to submit a written request asking for access to restrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.

The proposed policy states that the written request may include signed statements from the student’s personal physician, therapist or licensed counselor verifying that the student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and/or that the student consistently and authentically expresses a binary gender identity. Other items that may be included in the request include statements from the student’s parent or guardian and the student’s disciplinary or criminal records.

After the request is compiled, the principal of that student’s school would then provide a written summary of the request to the School Board, who would retain the final authority to approve or decline the request for the transgender student to use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity.

The proposed policy was crafted by the School Board, its legal counsel and the outside organization Alliance Defending Freedom, according to School Board Chairman John Axselle. ADF is a conservative legal advocacy organization with overt anti-LGBTQ views. In March, the School Board voted 4-3 to allow ADF to review School Board policy.

The proposed policy is slated for a discussion, and the board is not expected to vote on the item on Tuesday.

The school division’s string of controversy surrounding the treatment of transgender students began last year when School Board did not put into place Virginia Department of Education guidelines regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students. A 2020 law required school boards to implement appropriate policies by the start of last school year.

The board took a vote in November, which covered some parts of the requirements but stopped short at language involving transgender students’ access to bathrooms.

The Virginia ACLU filed a lawsuit in December on behalf of five parents of transgender students. On Thursday, a spokeswoman from the Virginia ACLU said that the organization is currently reviewing the proposed policy and is not prepared to comment.