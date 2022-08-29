Hanover School Board to vote on proposed transgender policy

The Hanover County School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on a controversial proposed policy regarding transgender students’ access to bathrooms and other facilities.

The proposed policy, introduced Aug. 9, would require transgender students and their guardians to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to restrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.

According to Hanover School Board Attorney Lisa Seward, the proposed policy was largely written by the Arizona-based organization Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy organization with explicit anti-LGBTQ views.

Almost one year has passed since the deadline for the Hanover School Board to adopt an appropriate policy regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students. A state law required local school boards to implement a policy by the first day of the 2021 school year that is consistent with state guidelines.

The model policy published by the state education department states: “Access to facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students.”

The proposed policy introduced by the Hanover School Board would require transgender students, along with their parents or guardians, to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to the schools’ facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.

The school board would have final say in the decision, according to the proposed policy.

The proposed policy suggests that the written request include personal documents including students’ disciplinary or criminal records or signed statements from the students’ doctors or therapists “verifying that the student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and/or that the student consistently and authentically expresses a binary gender identity.”

Seward said at the Aug. 9 meeting that the documents suggested in the policy are not required.

The board is set to vote on the proposed policy at their 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.