Hanover School Board votes down contentious transgender facilities policy, adopts another regarding student records

In the 4-to-3 vote on the proposed changes involving facilities usage, Chairwoman Ola J. Hawkins, Vice Chairman Robert L. Hundley Jr. and board member Sterling H. Daniels opposed the motion, which was to disapprove the proposed policies as written.

Board member Bob May made that motion, saying, "I would like to see us go back to the drawing board" and come back to the issue at a later time. He said his constituents have shared that the board needs to address the safety of all students, not just a small group.

Board member John Axselle echoed those thoughts, saying he was not in favor of policies that allowed transgender students to use facilities that conformed to their preferred identity, citing safety concerns for all students, but that community deserved an answer rather than a delayed vote.

"The community is ready for us to make a statement one way or the other," he said.

Rather than have the policies in place before the school year started, as directed by the 2020 legislation, Hanover's board instead talked about the policies at a Sept. 30 work session, then reviewed proposed policies at its Oct. 12 meeting. The October meeting drew so many people that the board called a special public hearing last week just to hear from the community on this issue.

Last week's meeting lasted more than two hours, as more than 50 people spoke out. Speakers included transgender students who described their experiences and urged the board to adopt policies. On the other side, parents opposed to transgender policies asked the board to delay or reject the proposed policies in light of what they say are potential changes coming to state laws - including the 2020 transgender legislation - with the election of Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.