Hanover school board members appear to have softened their position on one of the most provocative portions of the rewrite of its book policy. Critics of the measure said it would allow any parent to remove any book at any time without any checks or balances.

After debate at a Tuesday morning work session, school board members appeared to come to a consensus, saying that book challenges brought to the school for “pervasive vulgarity” should be filtered through a librarian and school principle before a book is removed.

A draft policy unveiled in early May deemed that any book challenged for pervasive vulgarity was to be taken off of school shelves immediately if a complaint is made to the school. After being removed, the book would go through typical challenge channels.

“Almost every email I got on the subject says that they don’t agree that one person should be able to make the determination of removing a book,” said John Redd, Mechanicsville District school board member. “..I just don’t like the idea of one person being able to remove a book.”

Redd added that it could lead to an influx of people challenging books, either as a prank or in retaliation to challenges from other people who have differing views.

“I just see this opening a can of worms for anybody to come along and say I don’t like [any book] and that has some sexual connation to it,” he said.

Redd was followed in that logic by school board members Steven Ikenberry (Cold Harbor), Robert Hundley (Chickahominy) and Bob May (South Anna), who advocated for a brief review before books are removed.

The board decided that a librarian and principal would be given seven business days to decide if a challenged book meets the definition of “pervasive vulgarity” and should be removed immediately.

The rewrite of the school board’s book banning procedure has focused on books with sexual content, which board members say are currently on shelves in schools.

In May, Ikenberry unveiled a list of 17 books that he says have “zero” educational value and should be removed once the policy is finalized.

The list includes “This Book is Gay,” Juno Dawson’s young adult nonfiction book about sexuality and gender, and George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a series of personal essays about growing up Black and queer.

Hanover is just one of many school districts across the country working on new policies that govern what books belong in schools. Many of books being removed center on LGBTQ+ and minority-focused characters and themes.

Redd and School Board Chair John Axselle III say they are not specifically trying to root out LGBTQ-themed books, but that they could be removed if they also have sexual themes included. The school board also maintains that it is not “banning” books, and that students are still allowed to own, possess and talk about these books in schools.

Outgoing school board Chair John Axselle III (Beaverdam) appeared to be the only school board member who advocated to keep the process for “immediate” removal without evaluation by a librarian or principal. He said it would get sexual content off of the shelves faster, and lead to quicker decisions over books’ suitability.

“A serious community member is going to challenge seriously,” Axselle said. “I don’t think we should try to write a policy for 1% of pranksters.”

Critics also worried about the term “pervasive vulgarity,” which is not defined under state or federal law, saying that it leaves too wide a window for interpretation. Some critics said the policy should instead use “sexually explicit content,” which is defined in the state code.

Tuesday’s updated draft included a definition for “sexually explicit content,” but continued to include the term “pervasive vulgarity.”

Another point of contention has come from suggestions that the Bible could be removed under the pervasively vulgar or sexually explicit standard. Axselle was adamant that it would not meet the standards for being removed, though Redd said he believed it could meet those standards.

“I think somebody could challenge it and then it would have to be removed,” Redd said. “That’s what I don’t agree with. Somebody’s going to test the system.”

While Redd said that he does not think the Bible would come close to being removed permanently, it does have some passages that some people could argue are sexual in nature.

At the time of writing, revisions from the school board policy were yet to be finalized based on the school board’s discussion. The policy is scheduled to come to a vote at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, June 13.

The draft used Tuesday morning also adds several instances where school board approval would be needed while selecting and acquiring new books.

The policy being considered also includes updates to the school’s routine procurement and selection of books. It has a provision that would govern how school board members themselves could bring challenges against particular books. The full policy is expected to be published Thursday with the June 13 meeting agenda.

