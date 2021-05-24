Hanover school officials seek input on new elementary school for Gandy, Henry Clay

Gandy is a one-story, campus-style school on nearly 25 acres. Most of its buildings were built in 1965 with the exception of one, which was built in 1998. Henry Clay is on a smaller site, only 10.5 acres. Its original building dates back to 1934 and the stand-alone gym dates to 1949, but newer additions have taken place throughout the decades, most recently in 1998.

A capital planning study from 2018 by RRMM Architects indicated that the oldest parts of both schools are cause for concern and "approaching the end of their useful life." It recommended that if Gandy and Henry Clay are consolidated, the new school should be built on the Gandy site because there's enough room to build a new school alongside the current one, so students wouldn't be displaced during construction.

The report proposed a capacity of 875 students - 815 students in kindergarten through fifth grades and 60 pre-K students.

Cost estimates in 2018 for a replacement school on the Gandy site were roughly $33.2 million, though escalation clauses presented back then took the price tag to nearly $40 million by 2023, and roughly $51 million by 2028. The new school's life expectancy would be 60 to 70 years.

Hanover School Superintendent Michael Gill said in a written release that the new school "will be one the entire community can be proud of."

“We are excited to have the opportunity to build a new, student-centered facility that will unite two schools while honoring the storied histories of both," he said, "and embracing the bright future that it will create for generations to come."