Hanover school officials seek input on new elementary school for Gandy, Henry Clay

Hanover County is building its first new school since 2008 and school officials want community input.
Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Elementary Schools - both in Ashland - are being combined into one new school under a capital improvement plan approved in 2018 by the Hanover School Board that provides for a new replacement elementary school for the 2024-25 school year.
Henry Clay serves students in pre-K through second grade, and then feeds Gandy for grades three through five. This school year, Henry Clay has 315 students, while Gandy has 292. The new school will be located at the Gandy site, which is adjacent to the school administration building in Ashland.
The school system recently announced that Charlottesville-based Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates will design the new school, and together, school officials and the architects will hold a series of community meetings to get input on the design of the new school.
Students, faculty and staff will be able to share input during the school day starting Monday, June. 7. Community meetings will follow on Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Tuesday, June 15 at noon and 7 p.m.; and Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The community meetings will be virtual. The school division will send out links to the meetings through its normal communications channels, including email, social media, it's website and more.
Gandy is a one-story, campus-style school on nearly 25 acres. Most of its buildings were built in 1965 with the exception of one, which was built in 1998. Henry Clay is on a smaller site, only 10.5 acres. Its original building dates back to 1934 and the stand-alone gym dates to 1949, but newer additions have taken place throughout the decades, most recently in 1998.
A capital planning study from 2018 by RRMM Architects indicated that the oldest parts of both schools are cause for concern and "approaching the end of their useful life." It recommended that if Gandy and Henry Clay are consolidated, the new school should be built on the Gandy site because there's enough room to build a new school alongside the current one, so students wouldn't be displaced during construction.
The report proposed a capacity of 875 students - 815 students in kindergarten through fifth grades and 60 pre-K students.
Cost estimates in 2018 for a replacement school on the Gandy site were roughly $33.2 million, though escalation clauses presented back then took the price tag to nearly $40 million by 2023, and roughly $51 million by 2028. The new school's life expectancy would be 60 to 70 years.
Hanover School Superintendent Michael Gill said in a written release that the new school "will be one the entire community can be proud of."
“We are excited to have the opportunity to build a new, student-centered facility that will unite two schools while honoring the storied histories of both," he said, "and embracing the bright future that it will create for generations to come."
