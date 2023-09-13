A group of Hanover residents Tuesday night gathered outside of the school board office with signs praising Hanover students and asking people to “vote No” while chanting “maintain our common sense” and “students first” in protest to a referendum that will be on the upcoming November ballot.

The referendum, if approved by voters, would mean that a school board’s member would be elected instead of the current process. Now, school board members are appointed to staggered four-year terms by the county supervisor for their respective voting districts.

Rally organizers said the group of parents and community members oppose the upcoming referendum because the school board, according to them, hasn’t done anything wrong.

“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” said Mindy Ruggiero, a parent of three and organizer for Keep Hanover Students First.

The success of Hanover students is also one of the most prominent arguments presented by the protestors.

Hanover had a higher graduation rate, at 95%, than Henrico and Chesterfield, both around 90%. Hanover students also scored higher on SOL testing, and around 10% more Hanover students attained advanced degrees than other schools.

“We have more to risk by going to an elected school board than we have to gain because we’re already the best. We can always continuously improve,” Ruggiero said. “We are always striving to do better but we’re already the best in the area and I think other areas should be looking to what we’re doing and modeling after us rather than vice versa.”

Hanover is one of only about 13 school districts in the Commonwealth that continues to use an appointed school board.

The general assembly first amended state code allowing for elected school boards in 1992, and since then, most jurisdictions have adopted the form of choosing school board members.

Those supporting the rally also clamored that opening an election process would allow money from outside interests to begin affecting school policies.

Hanover was the first school district in the Richmond area to return to in-person learning during the politically-charged pandemic era.

“I think my biggest fear is that you start letting money come into Hanover, the next thing you know, politics gets involved in it, and it becomes a whole different ballgame,” said Mike Nix, who said he moved to Hanover from Fredericksburg for his two young children to attend school.

“School board members aren’t having to run, they’re not having to make promises to anybody,” Nix said. “They get to focus on the students.”

The group they’re pushing against is called Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board.

After several years of trying to get the issue to a vote, the group finally garnered the 8,500 signatures required to put the item to a referendum this year. The nearly 90 member group canvassed neighborhoods, attended county events and publicized online information looking to put the item to a vote.

Hanover Citizens for an Elected School board argue that an elected school board brings more democracy to school board actions.

The debate has at times been politicized online, with the Hanover County Republican Committee saying that the movement towards an elected school board is being spearheaded by progressive organizations looking to change the politics of the school board. Hanover Citizens for an Elected School board has maintained that it is an impartial organization, with members who are conservative, apolitical and progressive.

Having failed in the previous two years, group volunteers said they saw an uptick of interest in signing their petitions after a controversial school board vote in early June when the school board removed 19 books from school libraries.

Opponents to the vote said it was an attack on the First Amendment, while removals targeted LGBTQ+ and minority characters and policies. Supporters of the school board decision said the removed books were overly sexual in nature, with other unsuitable themes for children.

Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board had only collected about 50% of the necessary signatures when that decision was made. Organizers said they got the second 50% in just about one month, having collected since March.