Hanover schools announce potential replacement names for Lee-Davis, Stonewall Jackson

Hanover County Public Schools announced the list of 14 potential replacement names for Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School on Friday.
The school system posted the list of names on its website along with a link to an online poll. The names being considered are:
• Clearview
• Creek Run
• Dogwood
• Freedom
• Mechanicsville
• New Dominion
• New Haven
• Newcastle
• Pine Creek
• Pine Hill
• Pioneer
• Progress Point
• Twin Rivers
• Willow Branch
The names were chosen by the Renaming Committee, which is made up of students, parents and community members appointed by the Hanover County School Board. The school system said the committee received more than 3,000 submissions in roughly a week.
The school system's post said the online poll will remain open through Thursday, and then the selection committee will narrow the list down to three options and conduct another poll.
The committee will submit one name for each school at the Sept. 8 meeting of the school board.