Hanover schools budget proposal includes employee raises, new schools, mental health positions

Specifically, the budget includes $1.1 million — in addition to the amount set aside for across-the-board increases — to address teacher salary inequities, such as when veteran teachers and less-experienced ones see little difference in their salaries.

In order to address that compression, Gill said, some teachers could see up to a 6% raise, depending on where they are on the current salary scales. The average raise for teachers under the proposal is about 3.7%.

The superintendent said instructional assistants, those who work with special education students, will get the 2.5% salary increase plus an additional 15 cents per hour, as well as 5 more cents per hour for each year they have worked in that position for the school system.

Gill's budget also would raise the starting salary for bus drivers to $15.75 per hour — an increase of 90 cents over the current $14.85 — and current drivers will see an additional $1 per hour on top of the 2.5% across-the-board increase.

All salary increases are to take effect with the new fiscal year on July 1.

Elsewhere, the budget provides for nine new positions that support mental health, counseling and behavioral management, in keeping with priorities determined by the school system's mental health initiatives task force.