Hanover schools budget proposal includes employee raises, new schools, mental health positions

With an air of optimism, Hanover County schools Superintendent Michael Gill presented his proposed 2021-22 budget to the county's School Board on Tuesday night, one that calls for a minimum salary increase of 2.5% for all employees and includes plans for at least two new schools in the coming years.
Budget priorities also include the county's Online School, mental health and counseling services, instructional assistants, bus drivers, and technology.
In an interview Tuesday, Gill said his $215.5 million proposal, which reflects about a $1.1 million increase over the current budget, purposely focuses on the school system's most important asset — its employees.
Gill said no one could have guessed last January what would transpire just two months later with the coronavirus pandemic. He said he's proud that his newly proposed budget not only fulfills some of the paused priorities from last year, but exceeds them.
"There are no words that can adequately express the job that our faculty and staff have done ... to serve our students in the best way possible," said the superintendent, adding that "a budget is a reflection of our priorities, and that is where our priorities are — taking care of our people and focusing on the whole child."
The budget provides a 2.5% salary increase for all employees, though some people might be getting more.
Specifically, the budget includes $1.1 million — in addition to the amount set aside for across-the-board increases — to address teacher salary inequities, such as when veteran teachers and less-experienced ones see little difference in their salaries.
In order to address that compression, Gill said, some teachers could see up to a 6% raise, depending on where they are on the current salary scales. The average raise for teachers under the proposal is about 3.7%.
The superintendent said instructional assistants, those who work with special education students, will get the 2.5% salary increase plus an additional 15 cents per hour, as well as 5 more cents per hour for each year they have worked in that position for the school system.
Gill's budget also would raise the starting salary for bus drivers to $15.75 per hour — an increase of 90 cents over the current $14.85 — and current drivers will see an additional $1 per hour on top of the 2.5% across-the-board increase.
All salary increases are to take effect with the new fiscal year on July 1.
Elsewhere, the budget provides for nine new positions that support mental health, counseling and behavioral management, in keeping with priorities determined by the school system's mental health initiatives task force.
Also, there are 10 positions for the county's Online School, which was created last year to address virtual learning. Gill said school officials intend to keep the online school even after the pandemic, for those students who benefit from that learning environment.
School Board Chairman John Axselle commended the staff for a budget that keeps people and students at the top of the priority list, despite the stressful times.
"It's not easy — we know it isn't easy, [but] y'all have risen to the occasion," he told Gill and school officials Tuesday night.
New schools are also on the horizon. The proposed budget's capital improvement plan includes consolidating John M. Gandy and Henry Clay elementary schools in Ashland into one new school, to be built on the Gandy site. Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.
The board also plans to replace Battlefield Park Elementary School, located along the U.S. Route 360 corridor on the eastern side of the county, with a new building at the current site. Design work for the school is budgeted for fiscal 2026.
A public hearing on the 2021-22 proposed budget will be held next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the School Board office, 200 Berkley St. in Ashland. The meetings will also be streamed online.
The School Board is scheduled to vote on the budget on Feb. 9.
