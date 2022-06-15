Hanover schools toughen penalties for student walkouts

Hanover County public school students could face harsher penalties if they participate in walkout protests under the school board’s newly adopted code of conduct.

The school board unanimously approved changes Tuesday to its definition of a “walkout” in addition to tacking on language to define student self-defense claims.

Hundreds of students during the school year participated in several demonstrations, which prompted the school board to clarify the language.

Patrick Henry High School students in September walked out during the school day to call attention to student mental health needs after the suicide of a classmate. The protest was held during the school day near school grounds, and participating students were given 10-day suspensions.

Atlee High students staged a walkout in March to protest the board’s hesitancy to adopt policies that give transgender students access to bathrooms and locker rooms that fit with their identity — a policy that’s mandated by the state. The demonstration was held on school grounds during normal class time. Atlee students were given two- or three-day suspensions.

Another walkout at Mechanicsville High — also for transgender students’ rights — was held April 22, though that event took place after the school day ended and just off school grounds. Those students weren’t given any suspensions.

The lack of consistency towards disciplinary actions is what led the board to discuss changing its written policy and clarifying the school system’s intent.

The board Tuesday approved a provision that prohibits demonstrations, including protests and walkouts, “which may interfere with teaching or the orderly conduct of school activities.”

Additionally, leaving class during school hours without permission “is prohibited and will be subject to the Code of Student Conduct.”

Under the new policy, students could face short- or long-term suspensions as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct, as opposed to the previous absence of a general standard of punishment.

The language closely resembles definitions put forth in Tinker v. Des Moines, a landmark 1969 Supreme Court ruling protecting students’ rights to free speech in public schools.

Board member Robert Hundley Jr. of the Chickahominy District said the change is not meant to hamper student’s right to protests, but prevent classroom disruptions.

“Just to be clear, the intent of this is to mirror the language of Tinker, which basically allows certain demonstrations,” Hundley said.

Hundley said students can still patriciate in passive demonstrations like wearing T-shirts or buttons that support their point of view or participate in demonstrations outside school hours.

Board members also approved a measure for student defense claims, which states anyone claiming self-defense during a fight or incident must be “without fault” in provoking or bringing on the fight or incident.

The student must also have “reasonably feared” at the time that there was “imminent risk of physical harm” and that they used no more force than reasonably necessary to prevent the threatened harm.