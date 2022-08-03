Hanover superintendent apologizes for logo resembling swastika

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The superintendent of Hanover schools is apologizing about the district using a logo on T-shirts and other materials that resembles a swastika.

“One of our teachers designed the logo intending for it to represent four hands and arms grasping together – a symbol of unity for our all-county professional learning conference. Nothing more,” Gill wrote in a message to families and staff. “While we are confident that the logo was created without any ill-intent, we understand that this has deeply upset members of our staff and community who see the logo as resembling a swastika.”

Gill said the administration has stopped distributing the T-shirts that include the logo, and staff are working to remove the logo from all conference materials.

“We are deeply sorry for this mistake and for the emotions that the logo has evoked by its semblance to a swastika and, by extension, to the atrocities that were committed under its banner,” Gill wrote. “Unquestionably, we condemn anything associated with the Nazi regime in the strongest manner possible.”