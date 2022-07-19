Hanover to build elementary school with no gendered bathrooms

The Hanover County Public Schools division will be among the first in Virginia to build a school with no gendered bathrooms.

There will be individual toilet rooms in every wing on every floor for grades 2 through 5. Each stall has complete privacy, with partitions from the ceiling to the floor with no gaps, according to designers from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh, & Associates.

Sinks will be located in an open area in the hallways.

“When you're washing your hands, you're combing your hair, you're doing you're doing anything else, you're doing that in the quarter,” said designer Joshua Bower at the meeting. “There's really no ‘behind the wall’ except for when you're doing things that are very private.”

For grades Pre-K through 1, there will be individual toilet rooms inside each classroom. In the cafeteria and in the gymnasium on the main floor, there will be multiple stall toilet rooms, according to Bower.

According to a HCPS spokesman, the design team does not expect a deviation in costs or construction timeline for this design versus a more traditional design.

“The goal of this design is to increase student safety and decrease potential damage to the bathrooms,” said HCPS spokesman Chris Whitley.

The new Gandy Elementary School in Ashland, on track for a 2024-25 school year opening, will be among the first K-12 schools in Virginia to have only gender-neutral bathrooms available. It is the first school constructed in Hanover County since Laurel Meadow Elementary School opened in 2008.

At the school board meeting, Mechanicsville District representative John E. Redd, Jr. asked about restrooms at the schools in regards to “the policy.”

The school division has been involved in a 10-month controversy that began when Hanover’s school board did not put into place Virginia Department of Education guidelines regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students, as school boards were legally required to do by the start oh school, following a 2020 state law.

The board took a vote in November, which covered some parts of the requirements but stopped short at the more contentious transgender bathroom policy, which would have explicitly allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that aligned with their identity.

Though lawsuits and threats ensued, the Hanover School Board did not change its policies. In March, the board through a 4-3 vote allowed a conservative organization with established anti-LGBTQ views to review its equal educational opportunities policy.

Redd said in an interview that the design for a school with completely gender-neutral bathrooms is a “possible solution.”