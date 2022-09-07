Hanover welcomes students back to school: 'no apprehension'

As parents dropped off children at John M. Gandy Elementary School on Wednesday morning, music teacher Megan Standlick welcomed each student by name. Wednesday marked the second of two “first days” for Hanover County Public Schools students, and the last year that the division will return to school after Labor Day.

In her ninth year teaching at Gandy Elementary, Standlick said she felt "no apprehension" from students on the first day – a different feeling than the past couple of years.

Hanover County Public Schools was the only school division in Virginia to fully open for the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year with face-to-face learning five days a week. Even though the school division remained open, the first day of school this year felt decidedly different, several parents and teachers said Wednesday morning.

“They did a really good job making us feel really safe (the past couple of years),” said Jonathan Wilson, as he dropped off his fourth and fifth graders for their first day of school. “This year the boys are feeling pretty comfortable. They're excited to be back and see their friends.”

Hanover Schools Superintendent Michael Gill said he’s excited to “keep the main thing the main thing” – that being the students.

“Our parents had that choice during the pandemic, face-to-face or online, and we were happy to provide that choice. But (it is different) being able to return to full operations, whether that means having parent volunteers come back to our school, field trips, after school activities, and just being able to have our students around the community,” Gill said. “Still taking everything that has happened in the utmost seriousness, while at the same time knowing that human interaction is absolutely huge for all students’ development.”

Annual state accountability tests show that while Hanover Schools students experienced an overall dip in math and reading scores during the 2020-2021 school year, the dips were less significant than other Central Virginia school divisions.