Hanover woman joins conservative mothers running for office on education

An overcrowded audience at a small barbecue restaurant in Ashland erupted in applause on Tuesday night when Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, mentioned “parents’ rights” as a deciding factor in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s successful 2021 campaign.

Youngkin capitalized on parents’ frustrations with public education, and across Virginia local candidates are joining the chorus.

Yael Levin, a conservative education advocate who frequents local and state education meetings, announced her candidacy for the Ashland District seat on the Hanover Board of Supervisors.

“It's time for someone who is going to lead rather than just follow orders from the state government when it says 'shut everybody down,' ” Levin said Tuesday night.

Levin is known for her outspoken beliefs regarding transgender youth and racial equity in schools.

“If (state Board of Education members) had not allowed harmful … and regressive ideologies, such as diversity, equity and inclusion in school for the last 10+ years, we wouldn't see the sudden increase in youth seeking to become marginalized by joining the LGBTQ ranks,” Levin said at an Oct. 20 state Board of Education meeting.

“The people in this room (who) insist that trans rights are human rights are the same people who want to force an experimental vaccine. …”

Controversial policies the Youngkin administration proposed last year regarding the treatment of transgender youth in K-12 schools have been widely denounced by LGBTQ advocates but celebrated by those aligned with the parents’ rights movement. (The Youngkin policies emphasized parents' rights, a change from the policies Gov. Ralph Northam's administration produced that emphasized transgender students' rights.)

In Virginia and across the U.S., conservatives are running campaigns focused on controversial education issues like school transgender policies and book removals.

The trend is “especially true here in Virginia in the wake of outrageous policies in our schools, the anti-parent comments from (former Gov.) Terry McAuliffe…” said Tina Ramirez, a mother and a Republican hopeful in Virginia’s 12th Senate District. Ramirez is vying with Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield and former Sen. Glen Sturtevant for the nomination in the GOP-leaning Chesterfield district.

“Parents matter” became a mantra for Youngkin’s campaign after the second debate, in which McAuliffe said: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.

Parents' frustrations with public schools mounted when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and schools across the U.S. shuttered. But many say the issues that rose to the surface in 2020 didn’t appear from thin air.

Bridget Ziegler, a longtime conservative member of the local school board in Sarasota, Fla. who co-founded the influential group Moms for Liberty, said the school culture that stirred the parents’ rights movement has been alive for decades.

“The culture within K-12 institutions is that they know better than parents,” Ziegler said. “There is an undeniable force through professional development, through associations that are trying to push this drumbeat that school is the safe place and home may not be … it's to the detriment of our mission of public education.”

The parents’ rights movement, which Ziegler helped pave the way for, has motivated many like Yael who believe that parents should wield more power in K-12 education.

“What you're finding is a lot of them are (mothers) who are ready to utilize their experience and vantage point because they're really heartbroken to see what has happened to K-12 education,” said Ziegler, who also works at The Leadership Institute, a conservative nonprofit in Arlington County, to train people, including local candidates, to be effective leaders in education.

Levin also previously worked as a communications officer at the national organization No Left Turn in Education, and served as president of the organization’s Central Virginia chapter. The organization has pushed for removal of books with LGBTQ characters or themes of social justice.

Although Levin’s activism has focused largely on education issues, members of Hanover’s board of supervisors have a limited role in the county’s school system. Supervisors’ main role in the arena is to approve a budget and appoint a school board member for their district.

Levin will run against incumbent Faye Pritchard, who is in her 22nd year as an elected official and formerly served as Ashland’s mayor.

“I got involved in local government because I am passionate about taking care of my community and I still feel that way,” Pritchard said. “People who live in Hanover and Ashland really want to live in a rural community and I have worked hard to protect that.”

In a campaign announcement, Levin said her focus will be on “prioritizing public safety, revitalizing Ashland’s economy, investing in Hanover’s infrastructure, and advocating for educational freedom, preserving childhood, and parents’ rights.”

PHOTOS: Vigil for eight-year-old in Hopewell