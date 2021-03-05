'He came to VCU to launch his life. He did not come to VCU to end his life.' Rao pledges thorough investigation of VCU Greek life.

President Michael Rao pledged to make Virginia Commonwealth University a "national model" for how it holds accountable its fraternities and sororities after a student was found dead following a fraternity party last weekend.

For the first time since the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes, Rao spoke publicly at length about Oakes and the university's response during Friday's board of visitors meeting.

Oakes, 19, attended a Delta Chi fraternity party the night of Feb. 26. His family said he was hazed and told to drink large amounts of Jack Daniels whiskey. He was found dead the next morning.

VCU suspended Delta Chi, as did the fraternity's headquarters.

This week, Rao called for an investigation of all Greek life on campus. On Friday, Rao detailed the coming investigation, saying it will examine safety, inclusion, membership experience and other facets of fraternity and sorority life.

Hazing, alcohol, drug abuse and sexual violence are particular concerns, he said.

"This has to be thorough and it has to be done right," Rao said. He said the university will honor Oakes' life "by setting a high bar for the organizations he wanted to be a part of.