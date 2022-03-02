Henrico County announces $1.06 billion general fund budget proposal, including 5% raises for all employees

The Henrico County’s proposed $1.06 billion general fund includes a 5% salary boost for all 10,000 government and school county employees and a fully funded school system budget.

The $1.06 billion proposal, unveiled Wednesday afternoon at the county administration building, represents an 8.1% increase over last year’s approved budget, or $79.6 million. The paycheck bump represents a nearly $40 million increase in the budget proposal.

“It's not about an annual budget. When you think about the allocation of a billion-plus dollars, you're talking about the future of a community,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said Wednesday.

Vithoulkas and Henrico Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced the countywide employee salary increase at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Over the past two years, we faced unprecedented challenges that required extraordinary efforts from all of our workforce,” Vithoulkas said. “We can't do anything without people, and this budget proposal ensures that our county and our schools will remain the pay leader in the region.”

If approved by the Board of Supervisors in the budget process, the 5% salary increase will begin July 1, when the next fiscal year begins.

Besides increased pay, the proposed budget includes increasing the county workforce with 84 new teaching positions and an additional 22 police officers and 11 firefighters.

Vithoulkas’ proposal also features increased spending for programs surrounding the county youth, including $269,000 to address mental health issues within the Mental Health and Development Services budget and $241,000 to be allocated among nine nonprofit agencies whose work surrounds youth advocacy or youth services.

Of the county’s recommended $1.06 billion budget, $602.7 million is going directly to the school district.

Vithoulkas said Wednesday that “the school system budget is fully funded. Thank you Dr. Cashwell for bringing forward the proposal, that was incredibly well thought out.”

Highlights of the school’s budget include: hiring more licensed health professionals including nurses, social workers, psychologists and school counselors. Two new high school facilities: an Allied Health and Medical Center at Hermitage High School and an environmental study center at Varina High are part of the budget.

This is “truly a budget that meets the continued goal to make sure we’re ensuring success for each and every learner [and] that Henrico County School students are future-ready when they leave their [school] experience with us,” Cashwell said.

The Henrico School Board unanimously approved Cashwell’s budget recommendation last week. The board’s approval did not include the 5% salary increase for employees. The updated schools budget, including the general fund, state and federal grants, debt payments and free lunch programs, comes to $762.9 million.

Ahead of the upcoming budget season, Vithoulkas in December introduced a proposed real estate tax credit as well as lowering the real estate tax from 87 cents per $100 assessed value to 85 cents per $100 assessed value. The Supervisors approved the real estate tax credit last week and are slated to approve the tax reduction with the budget.

The Supervisors also approved petitioning the county circuit court to have a $511 million bond referendum that would fund projects for schools, public safety, recreation and parks and fix drainage problems to appear on the November ballot.

The proposed fiscal 2023 budget will go before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The board is anticipated to vote on the budget in mid-April.