Henrico County manager, an immigrant himself, looks to provide a welcoming, safe environment for fellow immigrant residents

Immigrants, including people coming from Central America and Latin America, don't understand that public libraries are available to the public, because in their countries libraries are for academics, normally tied to schools or colleges, Cristina Ramirez, an assistant library manage at the Varina Library, said.

"The idea that you can go to a public library and spend time there with your kids and take a class in the digital media lab and practice English as a second language or do your homework or reserve a study room, they don't even think that that's something you can do," Ramirez said.

Ramirez, whose mother is from Spain and has a Mexican American father, also is chair of the library system’s IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Anti-Racism) Committee and is on the library’s equitability task force.

The IDEA committee creates programming for Latino or Spanish speaking, Asian and African American residents as well as educating programs around mental health awareness or around Alzheimer’s.

Programming for Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, includes Spanish language bingo for adults and discussions of books and films written and created by Hispanic filmmakers and authors.

“It’s not just advocating for immigrants and Latinos to use our services but I also feel like a responsibility as a professional librarian that we have a role in educating people that are of the dominant majority group to learn about the minorities in their community, and the immigrants in their community," Ramirez said.