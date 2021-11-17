Henrico County officials work to iron out November 2022 Bond Referendum; Supervisor wants a school rebuilt, not renovated

Two schools, Highland Springs Elementary and Elizabeth Holladay Elementary are set to be renovated but not rebuilt. Both buildings were built in 1966.

Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the Varina District where Highland Springs Elementary is located, voiced for a brand-new building at last week’s work session.

“I would like to see Highland Springs Elementary be moved from a renovation to a rebuild on the referendum list,” Nelson said in an interview.

The county has been following a model recently, Nelson said, where schools are rebuilt rather than renovated to gain more from the funds spent on the heavy lift construction project.

“The new schools are being built on the western part of the county, with the older schools being on the eastern part,” Nelson said. “To keep a balance and to keep the conversation of equity going, Highland Springs Elementary should be rebuilt.”

Nelson highlighted the eastern part of the county and the Varina District received a significant amount of revenue from the 2016 bond referendum and while it is set to receive a significant investment come November, he would still like to see a new elementary school.