Henrico County Public Schools 95% staffed with 175 instructional vacancies

With the first day of classes approaching for Henrico County Public Schools students, 95% of instructional positions are staffed with 175 vacancies, according to school officials.

Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced at Thursday's school board work session that every class will be covered by a qualified adult Monday – whether that’s a permanent substitute teacher, daily substitute or temporary reassignment.

Over the past two weeks, 36 instructional positions have been filled.

“There is work being done in every department and office to prepare for a successful school year,” Cashwell said Thursday evening.

Some of the vacancies include 80 new instructional positions that were added last year. With the new positions taken into consideration, the number of vacancies is similar to those at the start of last school year, according to Cashwell. Henrico County Public Schools staffs more positions than are required by the state.

As of two weeks ago, nearly 70% of teacher vacancies at traditional schools were in the Fairfield and Varina districts. The majority of instructional vacancies remain in those Eastern Henrico districts.

“Significant staffing shortages – whether it's in one district, or another district – it does need a better ending [to the story],” said Henrico School Board member Alicia Atkins, who represents the Varina district. “But understand that we are working incredibly hard. The leadership teams, staff and individuals in the community are working together.”