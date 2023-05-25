Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Weapon scanners will soon be phased in at all Henrico County public schools after the system has faced struggles with weapons being found on campuses.

Schools staff recommended that weapon scanners be installed in a phased approach, beginning with the county’s high schools. Those scanners could be installed as early as the start of the upcoming school year.

“When we began this process, I’ll admit I was very uncertain about this idea. But as we’ve gone through the process, there has been thoughtful field testing, there has been learning from other divisions and there’s been listening to the community,” said Marcie Shea, Tuckahoe District School Board member.

The plan involves installing weapon scanners at all county high schools before the end of the next school year. Once approved by the board, it was estimated it would take around eight weeks to start. Middle and elementary schools would have scanners installed afterward.

Police ID 17-year-old from Chesterfield as victim of South Side shooting Richmond detectives have identified the victim of a fatal shooting late Tuesday night in South Richmond as a 17-year-old male from North Chesterfield.

The Henrico school system covers 74 schools and more than 50,000 students. A preliminary report showed an estimated 230 weapon scanners would be needed to cover all of the county’s schools.

In addition to the scanners, school administration also recommended the hiring of about 70 school security officers. That would put at least one additional SSO in every school building. Currently, no elementary schools have SSOs.

Weapon scanners are similar to metal detectors, but they search for high-density metals like those used in a gun or knife. They’re popular at large crowd venues like stadiums and music festivals because they’re faster than metal detectors. People being searched can leave small metal items, cellphones or headphones in their pockets.

Henrico Public Schools has had multiple incidents involving threats and the recovery of firearms from school campuses. A loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Holman Middle School in January. Just last week, a gun was recovered from a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the school system said six firearms have been recovered from Henrico schools during the current school year.

HCPS announced a plan to begin trialing weapon scanners and metal detectors in six of its schools the week after the gun was found at Holman Middle.

The School Board still has to approve the recommendation with a vote, but it appeared to be in unanimous support of bringing scanners into schools.

“This is a complicated process and it will take the division at least a year to phase in the recommendation to acquire scanners, hiring and provide training,” said Lenny Prichard, HCPS chief of operations.

HCPS tested both weapon scanners and metal detectors across six county schools during February and March, then solicited feedback from parents.

School staff decided against using metal detectors because they were too slow. The added time it took for students to remove items like cellphones, laptops and headphones meant that only 8% to 10% of kids were screened. Weapon scanners could screen at least 95% of a school population.

Weapon scanners are also able to screen around 1,100 students in 30 minutes, compared to 130 students with metal detectors.

Parent responses in focus groups showed that they felt safer with weapon scanners, in large part because weapon scanners screen a significantly higher number of students, Prichard said

While survey and focus group respondents largely said they felt safer with visible security measure in place, some said they felt more unsafe about the prospect of students walking through detection systems to start their school day.

Parents were also concerned about scanning abilities at schools with open campuses, which do not have any particular entryway for students.

Prichard said they were able to push students at open campuses toward “choke points” between the school and a common arrival area like a parking lot.

“Felt like we really did a great job," Prichard said, "and I know one day at one of our particular campus staff schools, we captured 98% of the students that day.”

The school division is currently gathering pricing from different vendors in expectation of brining the scanners to Henrico campuses.

Close This July 1955 image shows the building, at Madison and Grace streets in Richmond, that once sat downtown and housed First Presbyterian Church. Completed in 1853 at the current site of Old City Hall, the building’s outer shell was moved to Madison and Grace in the mid-1880s to make room for the city building. In 1943, the Acca Shriners, who had lost the Mosque (now Altria Theater) during the Great Depression, purchased the old church building. They used it until the mid-1950s; the building has since been torn down. In May 1977, this 150-foot smokestack came down, thanks to Controlled Demolition of Towson, Md. The smokestack stood behind what used to be Broad Street Station in Richmond; the demolition was part of a contract with the state for removal of the stack and several buildings in the area. This April 1951 image shows St. Andrew’s School in Richmond’s Oregon Hill area. Noted philanthropist Grace Arents founded the school in 1894 and was a key supporter of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The school offered a wide range of programs, including sewing, music and physical education. It still stands today, serving low-income children. In May 1959, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway announced plans to move about a third of its workforce from Richmond to Huntington, W.Va., by 1961-62. Many employees worked in the First and Merchants National Bank building at Ninth Street downtown, which was partially owned by C&O. The building has been converted to First National Apartments. This July 1947 image shows the new Curles Neck Dairy plant at 1600 Roseneath Road in Richmond. The building, which cost more than $200,000, gave the 13-year-old dairy modern features including a refreshment room that served up to 50 people, ice-cream-making facilities and curbside service. The building is now home to the Dairy Bar restaurant. This March 1987 image shows the Independent Order of St. Luke building at 900 St. James St. in Richmond, which was the new home for the city’s Head Start program. The building, which today stands empty, was built in the early 1900s and was expanded between 1915 and 1920. It was home to the benevolent society under Maggie Walker’s leadership, as well as the first location of the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank that she ran. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. This May 1935 image shows Herbert’s shoe store at 419 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. The store advertised itself as “the first air-cooled shoe store in the entire South.” A fall sale that year offered women’s shoes as low as $1.77. This May 1957 image shows the Woolworth’s at Fifth and Broad streets in downtown Richmond. The $1 million building opened in September 1954, and it housed several departments for the nearby Miller & Rhoads, which had an earlier store on the site in the late 1800s. An ad for the Woolworth’s Easter sale offered handbags for $1, records for 99 cents, and cowhide and plastic belts for between 39 and 98 cents. In February 1968, the National Theater on East Broad Street in Richmond was about to undergo a $150,000 remodeling to make it suitable as a movie theater – the building, which opened in 1923, was designed more for vaudeville and other live performances. In June 1968, the theater reopened as The Towne and operated until 1983. It has since been restored again and now hosts concerts. From the Archives: Old Richmond buildings This July 1955 image shows the building, at Madison and Grace streets in Richmond, that once sat downtown and housed First Presbyterian Church. Completed in 1853 at the current site of Old City Hall, the building’s outer shell was moved to Madison and Grace in the mid-1880s to make room for the city building. In 1943, the Acca Shriners, who had lost the Mosque (now Altria Theater) during the Great Depression, purchased the old church building. They used it until the mid-1950s; the building has since been torn down. In May 1977, this 150-foot smokestack came down, thanks to Controlled Demolition of Towson, Md. The smokestack stood behind what used to be Broad Street Station in Richmond; the demolition was part of a contract with the state for removal of the stack and several buildings in the area. This April 1951 image shows St. Andrew’s School in Richmond’s Oregon Hill area. Noted philanthropist Grace Arents founded the school in 1894 and was a key supporter of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The school offered a wide range of programs, including sewing, music and physical education. It still stands today, serving low-income children. In May 1959, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway announced plans to move about a third of its workforce from Richmond to Huntington, W.Va., by 1961-62. Many employees worked in the First and Merchants National Bank building at Ninth Street downtown, which was partially owned by C&O. The building has been converted to First National Apartments. This July 1947 image shows the new Curles Neck Dairy plant at 1600 Roseneath Road in Richmond. The building, which cost more than $200,000, gave the 13-year-old dairy modern features including a refreshment room that served up to 50 people, ice-cream-making facilities and curbside service. The building is now home to the Dairy Bar restaurant. This March 1987 image shows the Independent Order of St. Luke building at 900 St. James St. in Richmond, which was the new home for the city’s Head Start program. The building, which today stands empty, was built in the early 1900s and was expanded between 1915 and 1920. It was home to the benevolent society under Maggie Walker’s leadership, as well as the first location of the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank that she ran. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. This May 1935 image shows Herbert’s shoe store at 419 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. The store advertised itself as “the first air-cooled shoe store in the entire South.” A fall sale that year offered women’s shoes as low as $1.77. This May 1957 image shows the Woolworth’s at Fifth and Broad streets in downtown Richmond. The $1 million building opened in September 1954, and it housed several departments for the nearby Miller & Rhoads, which had an earlier store on the site in the late 1800s. An ad for the Woolworth’s Easter sale offered handbags for $1, records for 99 cents, and cowhide and plastic belts for between 39 and 98 cents. In February 1968, the National Theater on East Broad Street in Richmond was about to undergo a $150,000 remodeling to make it suitable as a movie theater – the building, which opened in 1923, was designed more for vaudeville and other live performances. In June 1968, the theater reopened as The Towne and operated until 1983. It has since been restored again and now hosts concerts.