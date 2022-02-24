Henrico County School Board approves $742.5 million operating budget; now goes to the county

The Henrico County School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a $583.9 million general fund in the upcoming fiscal year’s operating budget that includes adding more nurses, counselors, social workers and teachers to the district.

The entire operating budget figure rises to $742.5 million when factoring in state and federal grants, free lunch programs and debt payments.

The overall spending plan, now to be shipped off to the county Board of Supervisors, is about $35 million - or 4.9% - higher than this years’ operating budget. The approved budget does not include employee pay raises because in Henrico, school and county government employee raises are considered together later in the budget process.

At Thursday’s afternoon budget work session, School Board Vice Chair Kristi Kinsella said she is enthusiastic about the budget proposal.

“I just can’t wait to hear what the across-the-board raise number is once numbers are finalized in March, Kinsella said.

Schools chief Amy Cashwell introduced the recommended budget to the School Board on Jan. 27.

“We have developed a spending plan that truly supports our goals for academic excellence, inclusive, supportive and safe learning environments and providing adequate support and benefits to recruit and retain a team of exemplary educators and staff,” Cashwell said during the Jan. 27 budget meeting.

“While our fiscal approach remains conservative, we're committed to providing innovative instructional programs, real-world experiences for students, and wraparound services for the whole child,” Cashwell added.

Elements of the approved budget include funding the full cost of group health premium increases so that employee take-home pay will not be reduced and an increase in staffing across several areas.

The budget strives to add a total of 22 licensed health positions including nurses, social workers and psychologists. Five school counselors are built into the budget as well as three additional English as a Second Language and four gifted and talented teachers.

Monies are also tied to hiring more permanent substitutes, hiring 11 bus assistants, 25 temporary bus assistants and converting 40 exceptional education instructional assistants from temporary to full-time positions.