Henrico elementary schools' return to in-person learning delayed by two weeks

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Danny Avula, the health director for the Henrico and Richmond health districts, has maintained that there are social and emotional risks that come with continued remote learning.

In a video chat Monday with Jenks, Avula maintained that stance.

“In our community, COVID rates are higher than they’ve ever been,” Avula said, before adding: “We need to really ask the question: Are schools places where transmission occurs, and are schools places where people are going to be at high risk ... of contracting COVID?

“And what we’ve seen consistently now for almost a year around the country, around the world and even here in the state of Virginia is that schools, when they are executing an effective safety plan, are remarkably safe places for kids and for teachers.”

In her letter to parents Tuesday, Cashwell said she did not foresee any further delays.

“Given the confidence in our health risk-mitigation plans, I anticipate that this will be the last adjustment before we implement our plans for expanded optional in-person learning for students on Jan. 25,” she wrote.