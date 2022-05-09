Henrico giving returning school employees $500 bonuses; other incentives

Henrico County will offer all returning full-time school employees a one-time $500 bonus in the fall at the start of the 2022-23 school year, plus two additional days off for health and wellness, according to a note sent to staff Monday that was meant to show the measures the school division is taking to attract and retain school employees.

Additionally, the note said employees will receive $500 for anyone they refer who gets hired for a full-time job within the school division. It also said starting pay for new teachers is going up.

Calling employees the “heart of Henrico,” Henrico School Superintendent Amy Cashwell said in the note to staff that “we’ll continue to work for opportunities to boost staff pay, benefits and well-being wherever possible.”

To get the referral bonus, current employees must refer an individual for a job as a full-time teacher, exceptional education instructional assistant, nurse, psychologist, social worker, bus driver, custodian or school nutrition services staff member. The candidate must be new to the school division and the referral must be made by Aug. 15. If the candidate is hired, the employee will receive $500.

Henrico’s Board of Supervisors adopted its budget last month, which includes 5% pay raises for a full- and part-time employees and 2.6% pay increases for temporary and substitute workers. Under measures taken to boost starting salaries, teachers with limited experience and a bachelor’s degree will earn $50,464 for the upcoming school year – up from $48,033. Those with a master’s degree and limited experience will be paid $52,887 – up from $50,338.

“This continued investment in our workforce will help keep public education in Henrico County strong,” Cashwell said, “and continue our status as a compensation leader.”