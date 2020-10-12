YMCA child care program at Henrico High reports first positive COVID-19 case

A student who attended the YMCA’s child care program at Henrico High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Karen Castillo-Rose, the school’s principal.

This is the first positive case involving a student in the child care program, which serves about 700 students, said Henrico County Public Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks.

All other 36 cases across the school system have involved either employees, parents or school visitors.

School officials learned of the positive case on Sunday. The student was last at the school on Friday.

Lindy Bumgarner, a spokesperson for the YMCA, said those who were in contact with the student are required to quarantine for 14 days. She declined to comment further, citing privacy concerns.

According to Castillo-Rose, the child care program operates in a building away from Henrico High School staff.

The positive case comes as the county School Board prepares to weigh expanding in-person learning.