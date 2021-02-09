Henrico manager announces $54.8M 'generational' salary increase across 10,000-employee workforce

The county’s current staffing levels, despite nearly 450 intentional vacancies due to the pandemic, resemble the early 1980s, Vithoulkas said.

As the county moves forward, most of the vacant positions will be filled, Coates said. No county positions are being eliminated to implement the salary proposal.

“I get the staff members will be happy, they should be happy. This is a big deal, but our residents should be happy, too. And here’s why, we are paying for this with the existing balanced budget money ... without affecting our tax structure to our residents,” said board Chairman Dan Schmitt.

The county’s real estate tax rate has remained unchanged at 87 cents per $100 of assessed value for the past 42 years. In that time, the assessed value of homes has risen, meaning that taxpayers ultimately pay more.

According to county officials, the assessment on the average Henrico home rose 4.7% year-over-year in 2021, to $290,600 from $276,800. That boost would come with a corresponding increase of $120 on an annual real estate tax bill.

The county’s “ultra-conservative” budget process last year ultimately paved the way for the proposed increases, Schmitt said.