Henrico prepares to celebrate three new school buildings

“It was a really lofty goal,” said Cashwell, who became superintendent in 2018. “Certainly coming in new as a superintendent into the county, working with the manager, the Board of Supervisors, and the School Board, I was incredibly impressed by the teamwork that had gone into… making a plan that would be able to deliver two new high schools and this elementary school at the same time.”

Once the plan to rebuild a new Tucker came forward, members of the East End of the county began to wonder why the high school on their side of town wasn’t being rebuilt. Highland Springs, a school with a population of 80.4% Black students, according to state data, had seen an earlier renovation, but not a rebuild. Tyrone Nelson, the Varina representative on the Henrico County Board of Supervisors wanted to know why.

“Once they started talking about a new Tucker, it gave me an opportunity to push for a new Highland Springs,” he said.

Highland Springs High School is 10 years older than the old Tucker High, and had seen a renovation in 2008.

“All of the new high schools had been built in the West End - so Deep Run and Glen Allen being the most recent rebuild,” Nelson said. He also noted that from an equity perspective, it simply made sense to build a new high school in the East End.