Henrico Public Schools appoints former VDOE official as chief of staff

Henrico County Public Schools’ new chief of staff is a former Virginia Department of Education official.

Holly Coy will be officially appointed at the Henrico School Board’s meeting next week. Coy served as assistant superintendent of policy, equity and communications at the VDOE from May 2020 to March of this year. Before that, she was the deputy secretary of education for Virginia from 2015-20 under former Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.

She replaces Beth Teigen, who worked in HCPS administration for six years, the last four of those as chief of staff. Teigen left her post in Henrico in July to take the role of superintendent of Powhatan County Public Schools. Teigen replaced Eric Jones, who retired from his superintendent post after nine years. He also came from Henrico schools, where he worked for more than a decade. As chief of staff, Teigen was one of HCPS’ most public-facing figures.

At the time she left HCPS, Teigen’s salary was $188,470, according to salary records. In Powhatan, her salary is $173,810, and she will also receive $700 per month for a car allowance, according to her superintendent contract.

Coy is the second former VDOE official to join HCPS since the new state administration took over in January. Coy left the VDOE in early March, less than two weeks after the departure of Ken Blackstone, who worked as the VDOE’s executive director of communications for about a year. Blackstone joined HCPS in April as assistant director of communications.