Henrico School Board directs superintendent to abandon original redistricting process

The Henrico County School Board has directed Superintendent Amy Cashwell’s administration to abandon its original redistricting process and instead present options to address equity and overcrowding at certain schools.
Thursday’s action comes almost six months after the board, citing meeting restrictions related to COVID-19, hit pause on a redistricting effort that would have moved thousands of students from their zoned schools.
Board members had planned to vote in late May on a final redistricting plan for the start of the 2021-22 school year. The board now hopes to revisit a comprehensive redistricting plan sometime next year.
In October, the Cashwell administration is to present plans for addressing overcrowding at Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge elementary schools, as well as adjusting the elementary schools that feed into Quioccasin Middle School to address equity concerns.
The School Board’s Tuckahoe District representative, Marcie Shea, said Thursday that she wants to see changes in equity at Quioccasin, which is in her district. While half of Quioccasin’s students are economically disadvantaged, nearby Tuckahoe Middle School’s rate is 34% and Pocahontas Middle School’s is 22%.
Micky Ogburn, who represents the Three Chopt District, said she was concerned about overcrowding at Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge elementary schools.
Next month, the board also will receive options for addressing the need to fill seats at Holladay Elementary School, where the available capacity has doubled. The request for rezoning needs at Holladay came from School Board member Kristi Kinsella.
The redistricting process — with goals of easing overcrowding of schools, reducing concentrated poverty and accommodating projected student population growth — began in September 2019 and has garnered pushback from some parents.
The 67-member redistricting committee first convened amid optimism. After almost two dozen versions of redistricting maps that were drawn by consulting firm Cropper GIS, the county landed on two maps, known as options D4 and E4. Those are now completely out of the redistricting picture.
School Board member Alicia Atkins, who represents the Varina District, said she felt it was important to revisit rezoning but also to take time with the process.
“We do have to figure out how to move forward, and we have to do it swiftly enough because we want to give families time,” she said. “[Changes] will begin to be implemented in 2021, and we’re in October.”
While board members did not commit to a timeline for how they will receive public feedback on how any equity and overcrowding plans should be implemented, the goal is to have changes in place by January.
Meanwhile, board members on Thursday received a third COVID-19 update from the school system’s health committee, which will give a recommendation to the board on whether to expand in-person instruction on Oct. 22.
The district said it has now received its order of personal protective equipment needed for a potential return to school in November. The gear had been on back order.
At the beginning of October, the school system will survey families to gauge their comfort level with expanding in-person instruction.
