Henrico School Board directs superintendent to abandon original redistricting process

Next month, the board also will receive options for addressing the need to fill seats at Holladay Elementary School, where the available capacity has doubled. The request for rezoning needs at Holladay came from School Board member Kristi Kinsella.

The redistricting process — with goals of easing overcrowding of schools, reducing concentrated poverty and accommodating projected student population growth — began in September 2019 and has garnered pushback from some parents.

The 67-member redistricting committee first convened amid optimism. After almost two dozen versions of redistricting maps that were drawn by consulting firm Cropper GIS, the county landed on two maps, known as options D4 and E4. Those are now completely out of the redistricting picture.

School Board member Alicia Atkins, who represents the Varina District, said she felt it was important to revisit rezoning but also to take time with the process.

“We do have to figure out how to move forward, and we have to do it swiftly enough because we want to give families time,” she said. “[Changes] will begin to be implemented in 2021, and we’re in October.”