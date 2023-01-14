Henrico School Board makes history during 2023 elections

Alicia Atkins has become the first Black woman to hold a leadership position on the Henrico School Board.

The board named Atkins vice chair last week. She also became the first woman and first Black person to serve as Varnia representative when she was elected in November 2019.

“I think it’s a powerful statement of how we collectively are moving ourselves, our students, our families and Henrico as a whole,” Atkins said about being elected. The Henrico school district is 32.5% African-American.

Atkins, a graduate of Highland Springs High School and California Coast University, has worked in health care administration, civic engagement and education. She and her husband have three children.

Brookland District representative Kristi Kinsella also was elected as board chair.

They received unanimous votes from the five-member board during Thursday's board meeting. Kinsella held the board’s vice chair position last year as Tuckahoe District representative Marcie Shea served as chair in 2022.

“The board’s mission has not changed,” Kinsella said. “A big, continued focus for us would be, of course, our parents, our teachers and staff, and our community and our community partners working together to benefit our students.”

The new leadership looks forward to making improvements and setting strategic goals that place student needs first, which will be aided by $340.5 million from Henrico County’s voter-approved bond referendum.

“We are a student-centered board, making sure that we reflect love and experience, and making sure that we foster potential for everyone that can,” Atkins said.

